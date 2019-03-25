बुलंदशहर में छापेमारी के दौरान पकड़े गए 1 करोड़ रुपए, मामला आयकर विभाग को सौंपा  

Bulandshahr: Police seized Rs 1.06 Crore cash from a vehicle during checking near Khurja today. Case has been referred to Income Tax dept and further action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/kw5WZ9Pz8k— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2019
25 मार्च 2019