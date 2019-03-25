शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   one crore rupees caught in Bulandshahar case handed over to Income Tax Department

बुलंदशहर में छापेमारी के दौरान पकड़े गए 1 करोड़ रुपए, मामला आयकर विभाग को सौंपा  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 09:51 PM IST
बुलंदशहर में पकड़े गए 1 करोड़ 6 लाख रुपए
बुलंदशहर में पकड़े गए 1 करोड़ 6 लाख रुपए
ख़बर सुनें
बुलंदशहर के खुर्जा में पुलिस ने सोमवार रात जांच के दौरान एक गाड़ी से तकरीबन एक करोड़ की एक खेप पकड़ी है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक पुलिस ने गाड़ी से 1.06 करोड़ रुपए नकद राशि जब्त की है। पुलिस ने इस मामले को आयकर विभाग को सौंप दिया है और आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। बता दें कि लोकसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर इस समय देशभर में आचार संहिता लागू है। इसी सिलसिले में पुलिस ने जांच पड़ताल तेज कर दी है।  
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: कांग्रेस ने जारी किए 32 उम्मीदवारों के नाम, भाजपा में भी मंथन

25 मार्च 2019

मंदिर परिसर में पड़े प्रेमी जोड़े के शव
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: मंदिर में दिनदहाड़े प्रेमी युगल को गोलियों से भूना, मौत

25 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी के साथ पंडित सुखराम और आश्रय शर्मा।
Shimla

पोते सहित कांग्रेस में फिर शामिल हुए सुखराम, आश्रय मंडी से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Bollywood

होटल के कमरे में विवेक ओबेरॉय ने की थी ऐसी गलती, हमेशा के लिए दूर हो गईं ऐश्वर्या

25 मार्च 2019

Aishwarya,Vivek
Aishwarya,Vivek
salman aishwarya
salman aishwarya
Bollywood

होटल के कमरे में विवेक ओबेरॉय ने की थी ऐसी गलती, हमेशा के लिए दूर हो गईं ऐश्वर्या

25 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आखिर कौन है लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल, जिस पर मनचले ने फेंक दिया था तेजाब अब दीपिका परदे पर दिखाएंगी उसकी सच्चाई

25 मार्च 2019

chhapaak
deepika padukone
laxmi agarwal
laxmi agarwal
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल, जिस पर मनचले ने फेंक दिया था तेजाब अब दीपिका परदे पर दिखाएंगी उसकी सच्चाई

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

अपने बच्चों के लिए मां बनाएंगी एडल्ट वीडियो, बेहद खास है मकसद

25 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
bulandshahar bulandshahar case bulandshahr raidayari income tax department khurja bulandshahr police police up police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनुपयुक्त जवानों को ‘हटाने’ के लिए सरकार से नया तंत्र बनाने का आग्रह

25 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

अप्रैल अंत तक पीएम श्रम-योगी योजना से जुड़ जाएंगे 1 करोड़ श्रमिक

25 मार्च 2019

लॉरी हॉकिन्स
Bizarre News

12 साल की उम्र में हो गई थी नशे का शिकार, अब इस काम के लिए मिल सकता है राष्ट्रीय सम्मान

25 मार्च 2019

melbourne engineer sues his colleague claims he repeatedly fart bully case in the workplace
Bizarre News

साथी कर्मचारी की इस हरकत से परेशान हुआ इंजीनियर, 1.8 मिलियन डॉलर का ठोका मुकदमा

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नार्वे के समुद्री तूफान में फंसे जहाज के सभी 1373 यात्री बचाए

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
pm modi biopic
India News

पीएम मोदी बायोपिक की रिलीज पर मनसे ने दी धमकी

24 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

ईडी को अदालत ने दी आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए एलआर भेजने की मंजूरी

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

कनाडा के सबसे बड़े चर्च के पादरी पर किया हमला

24 मार्च 2019

income tax
India News

आयकर विभाग ने 800 करोड़ की विदेशी संपत्ति का पता लगाया 

24 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

mohammad shahabuddin
Delhi NCR

पूर्व सांसद शहाबुद्दीन के रिश्तेदार का हत्यारोपी धरा, दिल्ली के बटला हाउस में छिपकर रह रहा था

दिल्ली पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने बिहार के पूर्व सांसद मो. शहाबुद्दीन के रिश्तेदार की हत्या करने वाले आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी दिल्ली के बटला हाउस, जामिया नगर में छिपकर रह रहा था।

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Delhi NCR

सपना को कांग्रेस से दूर करने को उपलब्धि मान रहे हैं भाजपा नेता

25 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त नीरज कुमार पहुंचे सुप्रीम कोर्ट 

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

महिला वकील ने दिखाई बहादुरी, ड्रामेबाज चोर पकड़ा

25 मार्च 2019

इसी जगह पर बसपा नेता की हुई हत्या
Delhi NCR

यूपी: मॉर्निंग वॉक पर निकले बसपा नेता को गोलियों से भूना, घर से 200 मीटर दूर की हत्या

25 मार्च 2019

gun
Delhi NCR

जाम में फंसने पर चला दी गोली, आरोपी फरार, कैब चालक गिरफ्तार

25 मार्च 2019

जेएनयू
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू में वीसी को घेरने गए छात्रों को सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने रोका, पुलिसा ने बताया हालात काबू में

25 मार्च 2019

dead body
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो भवन के बेसमेंट में कर्मचारी की लाश बरामद, चार दिनों से था लापता

25 मार्च 2019

कलराज मिश्र, भाजपा सांसद
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता का विवादित बयान- 'यूपी होता तो मंच से उतरकर गोली मार देता'

24 मार्च 2019

pm modi film poster
Delhi NCR

‘फिल्म पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी’ के प्रोडक्शन हाउस और म्यूजिक कंपनी को नोटिस

25 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

दिल्ली के एम्स में लगी आग, जानमाल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं

देश के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल एम्स में रविवार शाम को आग लगने से अफरा तफरी मच गई। आग ट्रॉमा सेंटर स्थित ऑपरेशन थियेटर में लगी थी। आग लगने से जानमाल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं।

24 मार्च 2019

चंद्रशेखर 1:13

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से बोले भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर, कहा-वोट देने से पहले कर लें रोहित को याद

15 मार्च 2019

केजरीवाल 3:27

कभी कांग्रेस को भ्रष्ट कहने वाले केजरावील अब कांग्रेस का ही सहारा मांग रहे हैं

13 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली 1:46

चलती कार में लगी आग, मां सहित दो बेटियां जिंदा जलीं

11 मार्च 2019

सीजीओ आग 0:42

पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की 5वीं मंजिल पर लगी भीषण आग

6 मार्च 2019

Related

अरविंद केजरीवाल और शीला दीक्षित (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस-आप के बीच फिर से गठबंधन की हवा तेज, राहुल गांधी ने आज बुलाई बैठक

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली से ब्यूटीशियन को अगवा कर कार में दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

25 मार्च 2019

hand cuff
Delhi NCR

मोहाली पंजाब का एक बदमाश दिल्ली में गिरफ्तार, बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने की फिराक में था

25 मार्च 2019

thief
Delhi NCR

18 साल बाद पकड़ में आया साइकिल चोर, कोर्ट ने कर दिया था भगोड़ा घोषित

25 मार्च 2019

ctet 2019
Delhi NCR

सीटेट 2019 परीक्षा : आवेदन पत्र में सुधार का मौका 1 तक

25 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Delhi NCR

सपना का कांग्रेस में शामिल होने से इंकार, कहा- 'मैं कलाकार, किसी से कोई लेना-देना नहीं'

24 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.