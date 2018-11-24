शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   old man allegedly stabbed woman staff at salon in Guru Nanak market in Greater Kailash area

दिल्ली: महिला की सैलून के अंदर पिटाई, एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 09:22 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। जहां एक 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ने एक 32 साल की महिला के ऊपर हमला कर दिया। आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की जांच चल रही है।मामला ग्रेटर कैलाश क्षेत्र के गुरु नानक बाजार का है। जहां एक महिला को सैलून के अंदर कथित रूप पीटा गया। घायल महिला को एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त बाइक
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज हादसा: पिता ने बेटे को लेकर खोला ऐसा राज, बोले- 'जिद कर हॉस्टल आया था चंद्रशेखर'

24 नवंबर 2018

Before sharing this picture know truth, temple was not found after mosques demolition in karnataka
Weird Stories

सोशल मीडिया पर ये तस्वीर शेयर करने से पहले जान लें सच्चाई, तस्वीर के साथ लिखा है खतरनाक संदेश

24 नवंबर 2018

your sbi debit card will stop working from 28 november
Banking Beema

28 नवंबर से बंद हो जाएगा एसबीआई का डेबिट कार्ड, करना होगा यह काम

24 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

37 की उम्र में ही 4 बच्चों की मां बन गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, फ्लॉप होते ही बिजनेसमैन से की शादी

24 नवंबर 2018

Celina Jaitley
Celina Jaitley
सेलिना जेटली
Celina jaitley
Bollywood

37 की उम्र में ही 4 बच्चों की मां बन गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, फ्लॉप होते ही बिजनेसमैन से की शादी

24 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

सलमान के पिता ने की थी 43 की हेलन से दूसरी शादी, ससुर के नाम पर रखा था इस फेमस किरदार का नाम

24 नवंबर 2018

salim khan
Sholey
salim khan
हेलन
Bollywood

सलमान के पिता ने की थी 43 की हेलन से दूसरी शादी, ससुर के नाम पर रखा था इस फेमस किरदार का नाम

24 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

मिताली राज की मैनेजर का कप्तान हरमनप्रीत पर गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- वो तो झूठी हैं

24 नवंबर 2018

मिताली राज
मिताली राज
Cricket News

मिताली राज की मैनेजर का कप्तान हरमनप्रीत पर गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- वो तो झूठी हैं

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
delhi crime stabbed woman delhi news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Romania
World of Wonders

इस देश की सरकारी नीतियां है काबिले तारीफ, यहां के 96 फीसदी लोगों के पास है अपना घर

24 नवंबर 2018

Urine sell
Weird Stories

ये लड़की अपना यूरिन बेचकर हर महीने कमाती थी लाखों, कारण जानकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

24 नवंबर 2018

Couple
World of Wonders

यहां किराये पर मिलती है गर्लफ्रेंड, ऐसे-ऐसे काम करने की मिलती है छूट जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

24 नवंबर 2018

cassie
Travel

अमेरिकी लड़की ने अकेले ही घूम लिए 196 देश, जानें क्या होती है सोलो ट्रैवलिंग

24 नवंबर 2018

95 year old German man charged as accessory to 36000 deaths at Nazi camp
Europe

95 वर्षीय जर्मन व्यक्ति को बनाया नाजी कैंप में 36 हजार लोगों की हत्या का आरोपी

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
boom in hotel industry in ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में आशीर्वाद समारोह और धर्मसभा को लेकर 25 तक सारे होटल बुक, बस्ती तक में जगह नहीं

23 नवंबर 2018

unicef
India News

गायिका नाहिद आफरीन को  यूनिसेफ ने बनाया यूथ एडवोकेट

24 नवंबर 2018

China is also against global E commerce laws about Data safety
Business

चीन भी डाटा सुरक्षा संबंधित वैश्विक ई-कॉमर्स नियमों के खिलाफ

24 नवंबर 2018

संबित पात्रा
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस मुस्लिमों को जोड़ो, हिंदुओं को तोड़ो की कर रही है राजनीति

24 नवंबर 2018

driving licence
Auto News

जल्द ही नए ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस पर होगा क्यूआर कोड, नहीं रखनी पड़ेगी आरसी, प्रदूषण और बीमा के कागजात 

23 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

...तो एक साल बाद नहीं बचेंगे दिल्ली में कब्रिस्तान, रिपोर्ट में सामने आया सच

दिल्ली अल्पसंख्यक आयोग की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा हुआ है कि एक साल के बाद दिल्ली के कब्रिस्तान में जगह नहीं बचेगी

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
fire in bhajanpura
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: भजनपुरा की एक दुकान में लगी आग, मौके पर 7 दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंची

24 नवंबर 2018

kejriwal gurugram rally says if haryana government increase school fees aap will form govt next year
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम रैली: केजरीवाल ने साधा निशाना, कहा- हरियाणा में बढ़ी स्कूल फीस तो अगले साल आएगी आप सरकार

24 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

शादी का झांसा देकर महिला से दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

24 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर बड़ा हादसा, सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में दो बाइक सवार गिरे नीचे, मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

delhi crime branch arrested 5 bangladeshi nationals of a gang after encounter in taimoor nagar
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः क्राइम ब्रांच ने तैमूर नगर एनकाउंटर में पकड़े 5 बांग्लादेशी बदमाश

24 नवंबर 2018

naveen jaihind
Delhi NCR

सीएम केजरीवाल की सभा आज, नवीन जयहिंद बोले- काले कपड़े पहनने वालों को भी मिलेगा प्रवेश

24 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

एमएसीटी ने सड़क हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिवार को 3 करोड़ रुपए देने का दिया आदेश

24 नवंबर 2018

hashimpura massacre
Delhi NCR

हाशिमपुरा कांडः 16 में से 4 दोषियों ने दिल्ली कोर्ट में किया आत्मसमर्पण, अन्य के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

22 नवंबर 2018

सीएम योगी
Delhi NCR

गढ़मुक्तेश्वर मेले में पहुंचे सीएम योगी, उतारी गंगा की आरती, रचा इतिहास

22 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

AAP पर बरसे मनोज तिवारी, बोले अमानतुल्लाह के खिलाफ लाएंगे विशेषाधिकार हनन का नोटिस

दिल्ली बीजेपी के अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने कहा है कि वो AAP विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान के खिलाफ लोकसभा में विशेषाधिकार के हनन का नोटिस लाएंगे।

24 नवंबर 2018

सिग्नेचर 0:46

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर हादसा, सेल्फी के चक्कर में दो की मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:29

कपिल सिब्बल का पीएम पर हमला: मोदी जी आपके पार्टी के नाना-नानी और दादा-दादी ने अंग्रेजों का साथ दिया!

17 नवंबर 2018

सड़क दुर्घटना 1:06

राजधानी नई दिल्ली में एसयूवी ने कई वाहनों को मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत

15 नवंबर 2018

जवाहर लाल 2:37

इन महिलाओं के साथ अफेयर को लेकर चर्चा में रहे नेहरू

14 नवंबर 2018

Related

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आजीवन कारावास की सजा काट रहे कैदी की तिहाड़ जेल में मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: भीड़ ने 6 अफ्रीकी नागरिकों पर किया हमला, ये था बड़ा कारण

23 नवंबर 2018

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

सोमवार को विधानसभा में बुलाया जाएगा विशेष सत्र, इन मुद्दों पर केंद्र सरकार से होगी चर्चा

22 नवंबर 2018

विजय देव
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः अंशु प्रकाश की जगह विजय देव बने नए मुख्य सचिव, रह चुके हैं मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी

23 नवंबर 2018

विजय देव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी विजय देव बने मुख्य सचिव

23 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Delhi NCR

पति के इस कारनामे से हैरान हो जाएंगे आप, इंजीनियर पत्नी की फोटो व नंबर पॉर्न साइट पर डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.