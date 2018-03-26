शहर चुनें

ओला ड्राइवर्स और पुलिस के बीच हुई झड़प, दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम हाईवे किया जाम

Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 07:00 PM IST
jam - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में इन दिनों किसी ना किसी मामले को लेकर बवाल देखने को मिल रहा है। इस बार दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम हाईवे जाम लगा दिया।
बता दें कि दिल्ली में ओला ड्राइवर और पुलिस के बीच जबरदस्त झड़प हो गई जिस कारण दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम हाईवे पर जाम लग गया।

मालूम हो कि रविवार को हुई एक ड्राइवर की हत्या के कारण मामला गरमा गया है।
 
ola jam

