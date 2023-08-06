Nuh Violence: नूंह में उस होटल को किया गया जमींदोज, जहां से दंगाइयों ने बरसाए थे पत्थर

हरियाणा के नूंह को हिंसा की आग में झोंकने वालों पर प्रशासन की तरफ से लगातार कार्रवाई की जा रही है। नूंह में बुलडोजर एक्शन जारी है। रविवार को नूंह में एक होटल कम रेस्तरां को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया। जिला प्रशासन का कहना है कि यह अवैध रूप से बनाया गया था और हाल ही में हुई हिंसा के दौरान उपद्रवियों ने यहां से पथराव किया था।

#WATCH | Haryana | A hotel-cum-restaurant demolished in Nuh. District administration says that it was built illegally and hooligans had pelted stones from here during the recent violence. https://t.co/XcWkdHQ2jM pic.twitter.com/YmjDiG1fuY