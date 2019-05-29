शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Nota bars Unscheduled flights from Delhi skies for Modi swearing-in on thursday

प्रधानमंत्री के शपथ ग्रहण को लेकर दिल्ली से असूचीबद्ध उड़ानें रद्द, एटीसी ने जारी किया नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 10:38 PM IST
उड़ाने
उड़ाने - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
प्नधानमंत्री के शपथग्रहण को लेकर कल दिल्ली से वे फ्लाइट्स उड़ान नहीं भर पाएंगी जो सूचीबद्ध नहीं हैं। दिल्ली हवाई यातायात नियंत्रण (एटीसी) ने एक नोटिस जारी किया है जिसमें दिल्ली के 300 मीटर के दायरे में आने वाली फ्लाइट्स गुरुवार शाम चार बजे से लेकर रात ग्यारह बजे तक उड़ान नहीं भरेंगी। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 
इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट और उसके सहायक हवाई अड्डों के तीन सौ किलो मीटर के दायरे में आने वाली जगहों से फ्लाइट्स के उड़ानों पर रोक लगा दी गई है। एयर फोर्स, बीएसएफ, और आर्मी  के हेलीकॉप्टर का इस्तेमाल होता रहेगा। साथ ही राज्यपाल और मुख्यमंत्री के हेलीकॉप्टर को भी नहीं रोका जाएगा। 

Recommended

This man 50 years old fight up with a dreaded bear for 10 minutes shimla
Shimla

10 मिनट तक खूंखार भालू से भिड़ा 50 साल का ये शख्स, ऐसे बचाई जान

29 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

2014 में जीती हुई सीटों पर क्यों हारी भाजपा ?, होगा मंथन, भितरघातियों पर कार्रवाई संभव

29 मई 2019

डेमो
Shimla

मंडी में बुजुर्ग ने नहर में लगाई छलांग, डूबने से मौत

29 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
online registration for amarnath yatra started, daily 500 pilgrims can register for both tracks
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रियों के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण शुरू, प्रतिदिन होगा 500 का पंजीकरण

29 मई 2019

पथराव
Dehradun

नैनीताल: पानी के लिए खनन मजदूरों में जमकर हुई पत्थरबाजी, महिला समेत दो घायल, एक की हालत गंभीर

29 मई 2019

Bollywood

पुण्यतिथि: पृथ्वीराज कपूर के शादी के बाद लिए इस फैसले ने बदल दी थी उनकी जिंदगी

29 मई 2019

prithviraj kapoor
prithviraj kapoor
Prithviraj Kapoor
Prithviraj Kapoor
Bollywood

पुण्यतिथि: पृथ्वीराज कपूर के शादी के बाद लिए इस फैसले ने बदल दी थी उनकी जिंदगी

29 मई 2019

फोन से करें ज्योतिषाचार्यो से बात और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

फोन से करें ज्योतिषाचार्यो से बात और पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
airport atc notam flights sworn in narendra modi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Ban ROs where dissolved solids in water below 500 mg/litre, NGT tells govt
India News

जहां पानी ज्यादा खारा नहीं उन जगहों पर आरओ प्यूरीफायर पर प्रतिबंध लगाए सरकार : एनजीटी

29 मई 2019

Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

‘जासूसों’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान की नजर, नेताओं को बाहरी लोगों से दूरी बनाए रखने की नसीहत

29 मई 2019

ncpcr asks j&j to stop supply of controversial shampoo
India News

जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन बेबी शैम्पू ‘असुरक्षित’, तत्काल वापस लेने के निर्देश

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

कवाल कांड 2013: दंगे के 12 आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने किया बरी, एसआईटी ने दाखिल की थी चार्जशीट

29 मई 2019

आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार ( (फाइल फोटो))
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला : राजीव कुमार की मुसीबतें बढ़ीं, सीबीआई ने भेजे ‘कागजात’

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
Lucknow High Court
Lucknow

दरोगा भर्ती 2016 के अभ्यर्थियों को हाईकोर्ट से राहत, अब नियुक्ति पत्र हो सकेंगे जारी

29 मई 2019

Grasshopper
Rajasthan

पाकिस्तान से पश्चिमी राजस्थान में आ पहुंचा टिड्डी दल, दो-तीन सप्ताह तक रह सकता है प्रकोप

29 मई 2019

लोकपाल जस्टिस पिनाकी घोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लोकपाल का लोगो और मोटो बनाएं, प्रतियोगिता जीतने वाले को मिलेगा 25 हजार का पुरस्कार

29 मई 2019

शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अभी जिंदा है कांग्रेस, श्रद्धांजलि लिखने का वक्त नहीं आया : थरूर

29 मई 2019

PNB latest news update: pnb fourth quarter loss narrows to 4750 crores, npa declines
Banking Beema

भारी एनपीए से पीएनबी को 9975 करोड़ का घाटा, ग्रॉस- नेट एनपीए में दिखा सुधार

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

kejriwal jaitley
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने की जेटली के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना, कहा- मतभेद के बावजूद हमेशा दिया प्यार

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट के माध्यम से अरुण जेटली के जल्द स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना की है...

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
सीएम केजरीवाल एलजी अनिल बैजल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में भी लागू होगा सरकारी नौकरियों में सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 10 फीसदी आरक्षण

29 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी के घर पहुंची शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

राहुल गांधी को मनाने के लिए घर के बाहर समर्थकों का हुजूम, टाइटलर और शीला दीक्षित भी पहुंचे

29 मई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने कहा, दान करूंगी बतौर सांसद मिलने वाला अपना पूरा वेतन

29 मई 2019

Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

‘जासूसों’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान की नजर, नेताओं को बाहरी लोगों से दूरी बनाए रखने की नसीहत

29 मई 2019

राजपथ
Delhi NCR

कल है नरेंद्र मोदी का शपथग्रहण, बंद रहेंगे दिल्ली ये मार्ग

29 मई 2019

आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर कूड़े से बरामद सोने के बिस्किट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट के कूड़ेदान से 31 लाख का सोना बरामद 

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

जेवर हवाईड्डे के लिए 894 करोड़ की दी गई मंजूरी, 2020 तक विकासकर्ता का होगा चयन

29 मई 2019

सिर पर दुपट्टा ओढ़कर धूप से बचने की कोशिश करती युवती
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवालों को दिनभर परेशान करेगी लू, अधिकतम तापमान 41.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा

29 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आईआईआईटी दिल्ली : बीटेक दाखिले के लिए 80 फीसदी अंक अनिवार्य

29 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी के चहरे वाली आइसक्रीम की सूरत में धूम, देखें वीडियो

सूरत के एक आइसक्रीम पार्लर में नरेंद्र मोदी के चेहरे वाली आइसक्रीम मिल रही है। मजेदार बात ये है कि मोदी के चेहरे का रूप किसी मशीन से नहीं बल्की कारीगरों ने अपने हाथों से दिया है। देखें वीडियो।

29 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:55

कांग्रेस अगर राहुल का विकल्प नहीं ढूंढ पाई तो क्या है पार्टी के पास आखिरी रास्ता

29 मई 2019

शीला दीक्षित 0:23

राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात के बाद क्या बोलीं शीला दीक्षित

29 मई 2019

ब्रिटिश पीएम 3:13

पाकिस्तान मूल के बस ड्राइवर का बेटा ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री पद की दौड़ में

29 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी 2:26

नरेंद्र मोदी के शपथग्रहण में आएंगे कई खास मेहमान, मगर नहीं जाएंगी ममता बनर्जी

29 मई 2019

Related

कमलेश वाल्मीकि
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर के पूर्व सांसद कमलेश वाल्मीकि की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत

28 मई 2019

Sheila dikshit advice rahul gandhi to not resign and says volunteers not lose hope
Delhi NCR

लोकसभा चुनाव में हार के बाद पहली बार बोलीं शीला दीक्षित, राहुल को सलाह और कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया संदेश

28 मई 2019

Hindon Airport
Delhi NCR

हिंडन एयरपोर्ट से बरेली-लखनऊ के लिए उड़ान 15 जून बाद होगी शुरू

29 मई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: अब रेड लाइन मेट्रो में आई खराबी, यात्रियों ने डीएमआरसी पर निकाला गुस्सा

29 मई 2019

यमुना प्राधिकरण
Delhi NCR

एक जून से ऑनलाइन होंगी 16 सुविधाएं, प्राधिकरण के चक्कर लगाने से मिलेगा छुटकारा

28 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

विधवा-अविवाहित युवतियों को गर्भपात के अधिकार पर सुनवाई आज

28 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.