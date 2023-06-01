LPG: एलपीजी गैस की कीमत घटी, कॉमर्शियल सिलिंडर के अब देने होंगे इतने रुपये, जानें दिल्ली में क्या हुई कीमतें

19kg Non-Domestic cylinder price reduced by Rs 83.50 from today. Delhi retail sale price of 19kg Non-Domestic cylinder price is Rs 1773.
No change in Domestic cylinder price.
(Representative image) pic.twitter.com/uZYv5WEhzS — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023
