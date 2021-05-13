नोएडा में गांजे के साथ पकड़े गए तीन, उनके दो साथियों की तलाश

पुलिस ने पकड़े गए लोगों से पूछताछ के बाद बताया कि वे ओडिशा से गांजा लाए थे और उसे दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सप्लाई रने वाले थे। पुलिस ने 175 किलो गांजा पकड़ा है जिसकी कीमत 15 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। पुलिस को आरोपियों के दो साथी की तलाश है।
Gautam Buddh Nagar: Three persons arrested in Sector 49, Noida for illegally transporting ganja— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 13, 2021
“They were supplying ganja from Odisha & other parts to Delhi-NCR. We seized 175 kgs of ganja worth Rs 15 lakhs. Search being conducted for 2 more in this regard,” said police(12.05) pic.twitter.com/HdMqZLQbQJ
