बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   Three persons arrested in Noida for illegally transporting ganja

नोएडा में गांजे के साथ पकड़े गए तीन, उनके दो साथियों की तलाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Thu, 13 May 2021 07:11 AM IST

सार

  • तीनों को सेक्टर 49 में पकड़ा गया है। उनके दो साथियों की तलाश की जा रही है। 
विज्ञापन
गिरफ्त में आरोपी...
गिरफ्त में आरोपी... - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

नोएडा पुलिस ने गांजे के साथ तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार तीनों को सेक्टर 49 में पकड़ा गया है। उनके दो साथियों की तलाश की जा रही है। 
विज्ञापन
पुलिस ने पकड़े गए लोगों से पूछताछ के बाद बताया कि वे ओडिशा से गांजा लाए थे और उसे दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सप्लाई रने वाले थे। पुलिस ने 175 किलो गांजा पकड़ा है जिसकी कीमत 15 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। पुलिस को आरोपियों के दो साथी की तलाश है। 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states noida noida police
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

corona virus in India
India News

कोरोना का कहर: 3.62 लाख नए मामले आए सामने, लगातार दूसरे दिन चार हजार से ज्यादा की मौत 

13 मई 2021

इस्राइल-फिलिस्तीन संघर्ष
World

इस्राइल: सीमा पार जंग में अब तक 43 लोग मारे गए, मृतकों में 13 बच्चे और 3 महिलाएं शामिल

13 मई 2021

टर्की के राष्ट्रपति रजिब तैयिब अर्दोआन
World

गाजा तनाव: तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति एर्दोआन ने की पुतिन से बात, कहा- इस्राइल को सबक सिखाना जरूरी

13 मई 2021

कोवैक्सिन और कोविशील्ड
India News

कोरोना टीका: सीरम और भारत बायोटेक का हर महीने 17.8 करोड़ खुराकें बनाने का वादा

12 मई 2021

नौकरियां
Government Jobs

सरकारी जॉब्स : ये हैं कोरोना काल की बंपर भर्तियां, 14 हजार से अधिक नौकरियों के लिए यहां करें आवेदन

12 मई 2021

कैंची धाम में अतिवृष्टि से तबाही
Dehradun

उतराखंड: अतिवृष्टि से कैंचीधाम में मची तबाही, उफान पर आए नदी-नाले, सड़कों पर आया मलबा, एक की मौत, तस्वीरें...

12 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की पहल: डॉक्टरों ने बताया, किस ब्लड ग्रुप वाले को कोरोना का खतरा है ज्यादा?

12 मई 2021

आदित्य नारायण-अमित कुमार
Bollywood

Indian Idol 12: किशोर कुमार के बेटे अमित पर भड़के आदित्य नारायण, कहा- 'अगर वो शो में किसी बात से खुश नहीं थे तो...'

12 मई 2021

रानी घाट पर गंगा में इस पार से उस पार तक लगा महाजाल
Ballia

गंगा में महाजाल: नदी में शव प्रवाह पर रोक, यूपी और बिहार के घाटों पर पुलिस का लगा पहरा

12 मई 2021

पीएम मोदी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना से जंग : पीएम मोदी को 12 विपक्षी दलों की चिट्ठी, मुफ्त टीकाकरण समेत दिए 9 सुझाव

12 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited