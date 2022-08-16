Shrikant Tyagi: श्रीकांत त्यागी के साथियों ने को मिली जमानत, ग्रैंड ओमेक्स सोसाइटी में घुसकर किया था हंगामा

महिला से अभद्रता करने के आरोपी श्रीकांत त्यागी के समर्थन में नोएडा की ग्रैंड ओमेक्स सोसाइटी में घुसकर हंगामा करने वाले छह लोगों को जमानत मिल गई है।

#ShrikantTyagi matter | Six people who were jailed for entering and creating ruckus at Grand Omaxe Society in Noida, have been granted bail. #UttarPradesh