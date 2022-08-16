Shrikant Tyagi: श्रीकांत त्यागी के साथियों ने को मिली जमानत, ग्रैंड ओमेक्स सोसाइटी में घुसकर किया था हंगामा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
महिला से अभद्रता करने के आरोपी श्रीकांत त्यागी के समर्थन में नोएडा की ग्रैंड ओमेक्स सोसाइटी में घुसकर हंगामा करने वाले छह लोगों को जमानत मिल गई है।
#ShrikantTyagi matter | Six people who were jailed for entering and creating ruckus at Grand Omaxe Society in Noida, have been granted bail. #UttarPradesh— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.