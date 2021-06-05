बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   Notice issued to 33 schools for violating Right to Education Act

नोएडा: ईडब्ल्यूएस आरक्षित सीटों के प्रवधान का उल्लंघन करने वाले 33 स्कूलों को नोटिस जारी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नोएडा Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Sat, 05 Jun 2021 12:50 PM IST
विज्ञापन
शिक्षा का अधिकार
शिक्षा का अधिकार
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग (ईडब्ल्यूएस) के बच्चों के लिए आरक्षित सीटों के प्रावधान का उल्लंघन करने के आरोप में नोएडा के 33 स्कूलों को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। गौतमबुद्ध नगर के जिलाधिकारी सुहास एल वाई ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states noida
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

लॉकडाउन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Corona in India Live: तमिलनाडु में 14 जून तक बढ़ा लॉकडाउन, सरकार ने थोड़ी राहत भी दी

5 जून 2021

सरकारी नौकरी
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2021 LIVE: यूपीएससी ने जारी किए सीडीएस-I 2020 के अंक, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

5 जून 2021

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मेट्रो चलेंगी, खुलेंगे मॉल-बाजार और ऑफिस, लॉकडाउन के बीच केजरीवाल ने दी थोड़ी राहत

5 जून 2021

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जन्मदिन विशेष: उत्तराखंड का बेटा कैसे बना यूपी का मुख्यमंत्री, पढ़ें योगी आदित्यनाथ से जुड़े रोचक किस्से

5 जून 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: प्रयागराज, कौशांबी व बहराइच के जिलाधिकारी सहित आठ आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले

5 जून 2021

कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर वायरल मैसेज
Health & Fitness

फैक्ट चेक: नियमों में बदलाव, अब कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की लगेगी केवल एक डोज? जानिए सच्चाई

5 जून 2021

नरेंद्र बरागटा
Himachal Pradesh

शिमला: जुब्बल-कोटखाई के विधायक एवं पूर्व मंत्री नरेंद्र बरागटा का निधन, पीजीआई में थे भर्ती

5 जून 2021

ट्विटर ने अकाउंट अनवेरिफाइड का फैसला लिया वापस
India News

आर-पार: ट्विटर ने उपराष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू के निजी हैंडल से हटाया ब्लू टिक, विवाद बढ़ा तो किया बहाल

5 जून 2021

कार्तिक आर्यन, अपूर्व असरानी
Bollywood

विवाद: अनुभव सिन्हा के बाद अपूर्व असरानी ने किया कार्तिक आर्यन का समर्थन, बोले- सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को भी...

5 जून 2021

सोशल मीडिया साइट्स
India News

टकराव: 'टीका लगवाने के दो साल बाद हो जाएगी मौत' सरकार ने किया खंडन, एफबी-इंस्टा ने पोस्ट ही हटा दी

5 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited