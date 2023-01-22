Noida : पत्नी की हत्या के आरोपी को नोएडा पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, सिर पर था 20 हजार का ईनाम

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
नोएडा पुलिस ने पत्नी की हत्या के आरोप में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार सूरज वांटेड अपराधी है]। उसके सिर पर 20 हजार का ईनाम था। उसे एक मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार किया गया है। मुठभेड़ में उसके पैर में गोली लगी थी। उसके पास से अवैध हथियार और एक स्कूटी बरामद की गई है।
UP | Police arrested a wanted accused Suraj for killing his wife. A reward of Rs 20,000 was declared on his arrest. He was arrested after an encounter. He was shot in the leg during the encounter. Illegal weapon and scooty recovered from his possession: Additional DCP Noida pic.twitter.com/yhF2JRzG0P— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2023
