Gold cricketer caught in smuggling

सोने की तस्करी में पकड़ा गया क्रिकेटर

Noida Bureau Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 02:03 AM IST
सोने की तस्करी में पकड़ा गया अंडर-19 विश्व कप खेल चुका क्रिकेटर
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर 1.71 करोड़ कीमत के सोने की तस्करी में गिरफ्तार चार आरोपियों में से एक कनाडा का क्रिकेटर भी है। सभी आरोपियों को शनिवार को बैंकॉक की फ्लाइट से दिल्ली पहुंचने पर गिरफ्तार किया गया था। मंगलवार को एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि आरोपियों के बैग की तलाशी लेने पर 5.3 किलोग्राम के पांच सोने के टुकड़े मिले थे, जिनकी बाजार में कीमत 1.71 करोड़ रुपये है। आरोपियों में दो महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं। इनमें से एक कनाडा मूल का नागरिक है, जो बांग्लादेश में हुए आईसीसी अंडर-19 विश्व कप में कनाडा की ओर से खेल चुका है। कोर्ट ने सभी आरोपियों की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर उन्हें न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। एजेंसी

crime
