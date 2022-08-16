Noida Encounter: नोएडा में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, गोली लगने से एक बदमाश घायल, दूसरा फरार

नोएडा में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। एक बदमाश के पैर में गोली लगने से घायल हो गया। जिसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं, दूसरा बदमाश भागने में कामयाब रहा, जिसकी तलाश में पुलिस जुटी है।

Noida, UP | Police were checking vehicles when 2 men on bike tried to escape. Miscreants fired at police as personnel went behind them. One of them was injured in retaliatory firing while another managed to run away. 4 phones, a gun recovered: Ankita Sharma, ADCP, Central Noida pic.twitter.com/P5qJySfHd1