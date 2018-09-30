शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   दिवाली तक खुला रहेगा चाइना कट

दिवाली तक खुला रहेगा चाइना कट

Noida Bureau Updated Sun, 30 Sep 2018 12:04 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
हेडिंग: दिवाली तक खुला रहेगा चाइना कट
विज्ञापन
सेक्टर-18 के व्यापारियों की मांग पर एसपी ट्रैफिक ने दिया आश्वासन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नोएडा। अट्टा मार्ग पर चाइना कट बंद होने से परेशान सेक्टर-18 के व्यापारियों ने शनिवार को एसपी ट्रैफिक अनिल झा से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान मार्केट एसोसिएशन के प्रतिनिधियों ने चाइना कट खोलने की मांग उठाई। त्योहारों के मद्देनजर एसपी ट्रैफिक ने दीपावली तक कट खोले जाने पर सहमति जता दी। दिवाली के बाद कट फिर बंद कर दिया जाएगा।
मार्केट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुशील कुमार जैन ने कहा कि चाइना कट के बंद होने से सेक्टर-18 के व्यापार में भारी कमी हुई है। बाजार में प्रवेश करने का मुख्य रास्ता बंद हो गया है। एसपी ट्रैफिक ने कहा कि इस समस्या का स्थायी समाधान के लिए चाइना कट के दोनों ओर 50 मीटर की दूरी पर यू-टर्न बनाने का सुझाव प्राधिकरण को दिया गया है। अट्टा मार्ग पर लगने वाले जाम को देखते हुए कट बंद किया गया था। दीपावली तक कट को खोल दिया जाएगा। इस मौके पर तरुण चोपड़ा, राजेंद्र वर्मा, मोहम्मद मुस्तफा, एसके सिंघल, नवदीप थरेजा, एस पाहवा, मनमीत गुलाटी, अमित जैन, मुर्तजा गोहर, श्याम गुप्ता आदि व्यापारी मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

Bollywood

महमूद से प्यार कर पछताई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, अफेयर के चलते 3 साल तक नहीं मिला था कोई काम

29 सितंबर 2018

mehmood
mehmood
महमूद
Bollywood

महमूद से प्यार कर पछताई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, अफेयर के चलते 3 साल तक नहीं मिला था कोई काम

29 सितंबर 2018

murderer of vivek tiwari blame police caption in press conference
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड के आरोपी पुलिस कांस्टेबल की दलील, नहीं दर्ज हो रही मेरी एफआईआर

29 सितंबर 2018

reliance jio planning to make popular apps in freemium category
Online Market

जियो के ग्राहकों को लगने वाला बड़ा झटका, अब मुफ्त में नहीं मिलेंगे यह प्रसिद्ध ऐप्स

29 सितंबर 2018

सूरत के डायमंड व्यापारी सावजी धनजी ढोलकिया
India News

दरियादिली: 25 साल से नौकरी कर रहे कर्मचारियों को मालिक ने गिफ्ट की मर्सिडीज कार

29 सितंबर 2018

vivek tiwari
Lucknow

एपल के मैनेजर की पत्नी बोली- अपना जुर्म छिपाने के लिए पति को चरित्रहीन साबित करने में जुटी पुलिस

29 सितंबर 2018

new rates of bus fare implemented in himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल में बसों का बढ़ा हुआ किराया लागू, अब इतने रुपये चुकाने पड़ेंगे

29 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

bigg boss
Television

बिग बॉस में हुआ पहला एविक्शन, बेघर हुई कृति-रोशमी की जोड़ी, अब हवलदार निर्मल की बारी

29 सितंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

नाना-तनुश्री विवाद: अक्षय और शाहिद कपूर का नाम लेकर एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- नाना पाटेकर संग ना करें काम

29 सितंबर 2018

tv show
Television

ये हॉट मॉडल लेगी बिग बॉस के घर में वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री, अब जसलीन का क्या होगा

29 सितंबर 2018

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस : वीकेंड का वार में आएंगे सलमान के जीजा जी, होगी वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री

29 सितंबर 2018

bigg boss
Television

बिग बॉस: हो गया खुलासा एक नहीं 3 कंटेस्टेंट्स होंगे घर से बेघर, ये खूबसूरत जोड़ी भी शामिल

29 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Adultery law in India: Adultery Not A Crime, Husband Not Master of Wife
Relationship

अडल्ट्री कानून: बदले बदले सरकार नजर आते हैं, घर की बर्बादी के आसार नजर आते हैं

29 सितंबर 2018

World Heart Day 2018: Heart attack 5 common symptoms and warning signs
Yoga and Health

वर्ल्ड हार्ट डे 2018: इन 5 संकेतों को नजरअंदाज करना पड़ सकता है भारी, ये हैं हार्ट अटैक के शुरुआती लक्षण

29 सितंबर 2018

deepak and urvashi in bigg boss 12
Television

बिग बॉस 12: घरवालों के आरोप सुनकर दीपक ठाकुर ने खोया आपा, सलमान के सामने कह देंगे बड़ी बात

29 सितंबर 2018

salman khan
Television

बिग बॉस: सलमान के आने से घरवालों को लगेगा 440 वोल्ट का झटका, आज होगा डबल एविक्शन

29 सितंबर 2018

ghost
Supernatural Stories

VIDEO देर रात हाईवे से गुजर रही थी कार, बीच रास्ते दिखी ऐसी चीज, निकल गई ड्राइवर की चीख

29 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

इसी जगुआर में हुआ हादसा
Delhi NCR

गुटखा थूकने के लिए तेज रफ्तार जगुआर सवार ने निकाला सिर, एक गलती ने ले ली जान

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे के जीरो प्वाइंट पर तेज रफ्तार जगुआर से सिर निकालकर पान मसाला थूकने के दौरान चालक का सिर एक ग्रिल से टकरा गया। इस दौरान कार अनियंत्रित हो गई और युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

29 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जेवर एयरपोर्ट के पास प्लाट के नाम पर दस लाख की ठगी
Noida

जेवर एयरपोर्ट के पास प्लाट के नाम पर दस लाख की ठगी

30 सितंबर 2018

छात्रा से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Noida

छात्रा से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

30 सितंबर 2018

बेसमेंट के निर्माण पर प्राधिकरण ने स्टेलर जीवन से मांगा स्पष्टीकरण
Noida

बेसमेंट के निर्माण पर प्राधिकरण ने स्टेलर जीवन से मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

30 सितंबर 2018

सफाई कर्मचारी की सर्पदंश से मौत, जमकर हंगामा
Noida

सफाई कर्मचारी की सर्पदंश से मौत, जमकर हंगामा

30 सितंबर 2018

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे
Delhi NCR

खानपान की चाह में एक्सप्रेसवे पर गाड़ी रोकना पड़ेगा महंगा, ये है वजह

29 सितंबर 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

जीआईपी मॉल का कटा बिजली कनेक्शन, ढाई करोड़ बकाया है बिजली का बिल

29 सितंबर 2018

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र को मिली धूल से आजादी
Noida

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र को मिली धूल से आजादी

30 सितंबर 2018

एनएच-91 पर टायर निकलने से पलटी बस
Noida

एनएच-91 पर टायर निकलने से पलटी बस

30 सितंबर 2018

उद्यमियों ने बनाई आंदोलन की रूपरेखा
Noida

उद्यमियों ने बनाई आंदोलन की रूपरेखा

30 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

खुद को पीएम मोदी का आध्यात्मिक गुरु बताने वाला गिरफ्तार, कारनामे जान हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

दिल्ली पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने कथक गुरु पुलकित मिश्रा उर्फ पुलकित महाराज को यूपी के गाजियाबाद से गिरफ्तार किया है। खुद को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का अध्यात्मिक गुरु बताने वाले पुलकित महाराज को पुलिस ने पांच दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

29 सितंबर 2018

स्टंट 1:08

VIDEO: गाजियाबाद की सबसे बिजी सड़क पर स्टंटबाजी, मामूली लापरवाही ले सकती थी जान

21 सितंबर 2018

रिटेल 3:13

बेखौफ बदमाशों ने लूटा रिटेल स्टोर, देखिए LIVE VIDEO

16 सितंबर 2018

HOUSE COLLAPSED 0:51

VIDEO: बारिश के लिए तैयार नहीं यूपी, ग्रेटर नोएडा में गिरा मकान

1 सितंबर 2018

लोनी 1:25

गाजियाबाद में नहीं थम रहा इमारतें गिरने का सिलसिला, अब लोनी में ढहा दो मंजिला मकान

1 सितंबर 2018

Related

अमर उजाला संवाद------
Noida

अमर उजाला संवाद------

30 सितंबर 2018

ओखला पक्षी विहार
Noida

ओखला पक्षी विहार

30 सितंबर 2018

खाद्य पदार्थ पर नो टिस
Noida

खाद्य पदार्थ पर नो टिस

30 सितंबर 2018

चुहड़पुर में प्राधिकरण की 120 करोड़ की भूमि कराई मुक्त
Noida

चुहड़पुर में प्राधिकरण की 120 करोड़ की भूमि कराई मुक्त

30 सितंबर 2018

जेवर एयरपोट से होगी अन्र्तराष्ट्रीय पहचान-डा.महेश शर्मा
Noida

जेवर एयरपोट से होगी अन्र्तराष्ट्रीय पहचान-डा.महेश शर्मा

29 सितंबर 2018

एयरपोर्ट
Delhi NCR

नोएडा इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के लिए बनी कंपनी, पहली बोर्ड बैठक आज

25 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.