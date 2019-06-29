शहर चुनें

तीन गोवंश मुक्त कराया, आरोपी फरार

Noida Bureau Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 09:45 PM IST
तीन गोवंश को कराया मुक्त, आरोपी फरार
तावडू। गांव चीला पहाड़ में सीएस स्टाफ नूंह ने तीन गोवंश को मुक्त कराया है। आरोपी पुलिस को देख फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने नामजद आरोपी के खिलाफ गोसंरक्षण एंव गोसंवर्धन अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
जांच अधिकारी सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि सीएस स्टाफ नूंह को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि इरफान निवासी गांव चीला थाना तावडू गोकशी का काम करता है। आरोपी तीन गोवंश को पचगांवा-चीला पहाड़ से सीमा से सटे अलवर जिला के गांव चुहड़पुर हत्या के लिए लेकर जा रहा है। आरोपी को गांव चीला के पास दबिश देकर गोवंश सहित काबू किया जा सकता है। टीम जब गांव चीला के पहाड़ के पास पहुंची तो आरोपी तीन गोवंश को ले जाता दिखाई दिया। आरोपी पुलिस की गाड़ी को देख भागने लगा। टीम ने उसे पकड़ने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन घनी आबादी का फायदा उठाकर आरोपी भाग निकला। पुलिस ने गोवंश को मुक्त करा गोशाला भेज दिया है।

crime
मनचलों को मिलेगा रेड कार्ड
Delhi NCR

छात्राएं बताएंगी किन स्थानों पर होती है छेड़छाड़, पहले चरण में मनचलों को मिलेगा रेड कार्ड

नोएडा और ग्रेटर नोएडा में अब छेड़छाड़ वाले स्थानों के बारे में छात्राएं पुलिस को अपना फीड बैक देंगी। एंटी रोमियो स्क्वाड को प्रभावी बनाने के लिए गौतमबुद्धनगर पुलिस ‘फीड बैक’ अभियान शुरू कर रही है।

27 जून 2019

नेफोवा के बैनर तले शनिवार को दिल्ली में जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शन (प्रतिकात्मक फोटो)
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: आज जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शन करेंगे ग्रेनो वेस्ट के फ्लैट खरीदार

29 जून 2019

जिलाधिकारी कैम्प कार्यालय में आयोजित प्रेस वार्ता के दौरान जानकारी देते जिलाधिकारी
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: जिले में मुख्य चौराहों पर वीडियोग्राफी से कटेंगे चालान

29 जून 2019

फर्जी आईपीएस आदित्य दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: गृह मंत्रालय में तैनाती बताने वाला फर्जी आईपीएस गिरफ्तार

29 जून 2019

पेट्रोल पंप के सेल्समैन की हत्या
Noida

पेट्रोल पंप पर दिनदहाड़े सेल्समैन की गोली मारकर हत्या

29 जून 2019

माया त्यागी गिरफ्तार
Noida

रणदीप भाटी का शूूटर माया त्यागी गिरफ्तार

28 जून 2019

मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे के 9 मीटर ऊपर से डीएमआरसी की ब्लू लाइन मेट्रो निकलेगी
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे के 9 मीटर ऊपर से निकलेगी ब्लू लाइन मेट्रो

27 जून 2019

नोएडा प्राधिकरण में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

नोएडा प्राधिकरण कार्यालय में लगी आग, सैकड़ों फाइलें जलीं, होगी जांच, कमेटी गठित

26 जून 2019

बुद्ध इंटरनेशनल सर्किट
Noida

नहीं रद्द होगा जेपी स्पोर्ट्स सिटी का आवंटन

28 जून 2019

इंस्पेक्टर के कुत्ते ने तीन बच्चों को काट लिया
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: इंस्पेक्टर के कुत्ते ने तीन बच्चों को काटा, अस्पताल में भर्ती

29 जून 2019

