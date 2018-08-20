शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   प्रदर्शनी में खरीददारों को लुभा रही लकी ड्रा और मेगा सेल

प्रदर्शनी में खरीददारों को लुभा रही लकी ड्रा और मेगा सेल

Noida Bureau Updated Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फोटो----
इंडिया एक्सपो सेंटर एंड मार्ट:
प्रदर्शनी में खरीदारों को लुभा रहे लकी ड्रा और मेगा सेल
ग्रेटर नोएडा। इंडिया एक्सपो सेंटर एंड मार्ट में 17 से 27 अगस्त तक चलने वाले 11 दिवसीय इंडिया इंटरनेशनल मेगा ट्रेड फेयर में बंपर लक्की ड्रा एवं मेगा सेल दर्शकों को आकर्षित कर रही है। सोमवार को भी बड़ी संख्या में खरीदार प्रदर्शनी में आए। आयोजक एवं जीएस मार्केटिंग एसोसिएट्स के चेयरमैन प्रकाश शाह का कहना है कि मेगा ट्रेड फेयर में 502 स्टॉलों पर देश के 15 राज्यों के अलावा 10 अन्य देशों के करीब एक लाख से ज्यादा उत्पाद देखने एवं खरीदने के लिए लोग आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि बंपर लकी ड्रा एवं मेगा सेल भी दर्शकों को लुभा रही हैं। लकी ड्रा प्रत्येक दो घंटे पर एवं बंपर ड्रा शाम को निकाला जाता है। जिसमें आकर्षक इनाम दिया जा रहा है। प्रदर्शनी में बाटा, वुडलैंड सहित कई उत्पादों पर 50 प्रतिशत तक की छूट है। मेले मे प्रदर्शकों को विदेशी विजिटर से बल्क मे ऑर्डर भी मिल रहे हैं। ब्यूरो

Recommended

रणदीप हुड्डा
Bollywood

फिल्मों में आने से पहले वेटर का काम करता था ये एक्टर, 3 साल तक था सुष्मिता सेन से अफेयर

20 अगस्त 2018

IRCTC: passengers having waiting tickets booked on irctc can travel
Business Diary

ट्रेन का वेटिंग टिकट होने पर भी कर सकेंगे यात्रा, आईआरसीटीसी ने किया नियमों में बदलाव

20 अगस्त 2018

eggs
India News

प्लास्टिक या नकली अंडों की कैसे करें पहचान, एफएसएसएआई ने जारी की गाइडलाइंस

20 अगस्त 2018

mosquito
Home Remedies

World Mosquito Day: घर में छिपे मच्छरों को गायब कर देंगी रसोई में रखी ये 6 चीजें, आजमाकर देखें

20 अगस्त 2018

लोगों पर फावड़े से हमला करने वाला आरोपी युवक (बाएंं)
Meerut

PHOTOS: एक-एक कर फावड़े से काटता रहा और खून चाटता रहा...

20 अगस्त 2018

bajrang punia
Other Sports

अखाड़े की मिट्टी पसीने से सींचकर बजरंग ने उगाया सोना, VIDEO में देखें कैसे की एशियन गेम्स की तैयारी

20 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

प्रियंका और निक की पार्टी में रातभर क्या-क्या हुआ था, अंदर के इस शख्स ने खोल दिए सारे राज

20 अगस्त 2018

Know Why some women have beard and Unexpected Mustaches
Fitness

इन दो वजह से लड़कियों के चेहरे पर उग जाते हैं बाल, एक ने तो बनाया है वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड

20 अगस्त 2018

c
World of Wonders

बच्चा जनने साइकिल चलाकर अस्पताल पहुंची मंत्री, वजह जानकर डॉक्टर्स भी रह गए हैरान

20 अगस्त 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

डेब्यू फिल्म हिट होते ही खुली जाह्नवी की किस्मत, 'तख्त' के बाद इस बिग बजट मूवी की बनेंगी हीरोइन

20 अगस्त 2018

Nick Jonas
Fashion street

प्रियंका से सगाई के बाद एयरपोर्ट पर काले कपड़ों में गजब दिखे निक जोनस, 2 लाख से भी महंगी थी ड्रेस

20 अगस्त 2018

जूली जेन्टर
Relationship

बच्चे को जन्म देने के लिए साइकिल पर अस्पताल पहुंच गई गर्भवती मंत्री, इंस्टाग्राम पर डाली पोस्ट

20 अगस्त 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

दबंग होती जा रही हैं सपना चौधरी, नाचने के लिए WWE रिंग के अंदर पहुंचीं और फिर जो हुआ वो खुद देख लें

20 अगस्त 2018

सुजाता कुमार
Bollywood

झकझोर देगा सुजाता कुमार का ये आखिरी VIDEO, 12 साल तक कैंसर से लड़ीं और आखिरकार हार गईं

20 अगस्त 2018

baby
Weird Stories

पति की मौत के तीन साल बाद पत्नी ने दिया बच्चे को जन्म, आखिर कैसे हो गया ऐसा

20 अगस्त 2018

parineeti chopra
Fashion street

सगी बहन की सगाई में एक साल पुरानी ड्रेस पहनकर पहुंची परिणीति चोपड़ा, यकीन न हो तो देख लें सबूत

20 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

meeting
Shamli

प्रतिबंधित पशुओं की कुर्बानी करने पर होगी कार्रवाई

जिलाधिकारी इंद्र विक्रम सिंह ने कहा कि ईद उल अजहा के त्योहार को शांतिपूर्वक मनाएं, लेकिन प्रतिबंधित पशुओं की कुर्बानी नहीं होनी चाहिए। यदि प्रतिबंधित पशु की कुर्बानी की गई, तो कार्रवाई होगी।

20 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

रेलवे भर्ती परीक्षा: बड़ी खुशखबरी, चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन, यहां जानें टाइम-टेबल

20 अगस्त 2018

अश्लील फोटो एफबी पर डालने और ब्लैकमेल करने का आरोप
Firozabad

अश्लील फोटो एफबी पर डालने और ब्लैकमेल करने का आरोप

20 अगस्त 2018

आपदा से बचाव के सीखे गुर
Noida

आपदा से बचाव के सीखे गुर

20 अगस्त 2018

राजीव गांधी की जयंती पर गुटों में बंटी रही कांग्रेस
Palwal

राजीव गांधी की जयंती पर गुटों में बंटी रही कांग्रेस

20 अगस्त 2018

विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने उठाई बाहरी लोगों के पुलिस सत्यापन कराने की मांग
Kotdwar

विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने उठाई बाहरी लोगों के पुलिस सत्यापन कराने की मांग

20 अगस्त 2018

बोलने के दौरान भावुक हुए मोहन सिंह महरा।
Almora

अब मोहन सिंह महरा ने कुंजवाल पर बोला हमला

20 अगस्त 2018

युधिष्ठर बोलन लाग्या, अर्जुन कन्या जीती लाया...
Champawat

युधिष्ठर बोलन लाग्या, अर्जुन कन्या जीती लाया...

20 अगस्त 2018

सार्वजनिक स्थान पर नहीं होगी पशुओं की कुर्बानी: कमिश्नर
Etah

सार्वजनिक स्थान पर नहीं होगी पशुओं की कुर्बानी: कमिश्नर

20 अगस्त 2018

डेमो
Firozabad

चार डाक्टरों के पैनल ने किया अंशुल के शव का पोस्टमार्टम

20 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: रिटायर्ड कर्नल से मारपीट मामले में पुलिस ने लिया एक्शन, दो सिपाही गिरफ्तार

नोएडा में रिटायर्ड कर्नल वी.एस. चौहान के साथ 14 अगस्त को कथित मारपीट करने के मामले में यूपी पुलिस ने एक्शन लिया है।

19 अगस्त 2018

रेप 2:36

मां-बाप गए थे कांवड़ लेने, बच्ची के साथ हुआ ‘गंदा काम’

12 अगस्त 2018

rape 4:11

पहले किया रेप फिर पांच साल की मासूम का गला दबाकर मार डाला

8 अगस्त 2018

रोहिंग्या मुसलमान 03:00

"मोदी जी हमें भारत में रहने दें या यहीं मार दें"

31 जुलाई 2018

UP NEWS 4:07

बिना शौच किए इस बाजार में गए तो हो जाओगे परेशान, ये है वजह

29 जुलाई 2018

Related

अपने भक्तों के आशीर्वाद देकर मंदिर में विराजमान हुई मां इंद्रामति
Dehradun

अपने भक्तों के आशीर्वाद देकर मंदिर में विराजमान हुई मां इंद्रामति

20 अगस्त 2018

बाइकर्स गैंग का आतंक जारी, तीन स्थानों पर की लूटपाट
Palwal

बाइकर्स गैंग का आतंक जारी, तीन स्थानों पर की लूटपाट

20 अगस्त 2018

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

पाक आर्मी चीफ को झप्पी देना सिद्धू को पड़ रहा भारी, अब शहीदों के परिजनों ने दी बड़ी चेतावनी

20 अगस्त 2018

टैम्पू की टक्कर से बुझ गया घर का इकलौता चिराग, मामला दर्ज
Panchkula

टैम्पू की टक्कर से बुझ गया घर का इकलौता चिराग, मामला दर्ज

20 अगस्त 2018

निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया
Pratapgarh

19 फर्जी शिक्षामित्रों के खिलाफ एफआईआर के आदेश

20 अगस्त 2018

जल संस्थान पर मनमाने बिल वसूलने का आरोप
Almora

जल संस्थान पर मनमाने बिल वसूलने का आरोप

20 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.