स्वतंत्रा दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर बिक रही थी शराब, छह पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 17 Aug 2018 08:04 PM IST
नंदनगरी में बिकी शराब
छह पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड
स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर स्पेशल स्टाफ ने महिला समेत दो को किया गिरफ्तार
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नई दिल्ली। नंद नगरी इलाके में स्वतंत्रा दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर अवैध शराब बिक रही थी। सूचना पर स्पेशल स्टाफ ने दो स्थनों पर छापा मारा और महिला साधना (44) और पंकज (28) को गिरफ्तार किया। इनके पास से करीब 23 पेटी शराब मिली। इससे नाराज पुलिस उपायुक्त अतुल कुमार ठाकुर ने इलाके के 6 बीट अफसरों को सस्पेंड कर दिया।
उत्तर-पूर्वी जिला के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि एक सूचना के बाद उनकी टीम ने नंद नगरी के बी-2 और सी-3 में स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर छापा मारा। सी-3 ब्लॉक में साधना के पास से 21 पेटी शराब बरामद हुई। बी-2 ब्लॉक में पंकज के पास से दो पेटी शराब बरामद हुई। इनके पास से मिली शराब हरियाणा की थी।

