शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   कबाड़ से नयी और उपयोगी वस्तुएं बनानी सीखी

कबाड़ से नयी और उपयोगी वस्तुएं बनानी सीखी

Noida Bureau Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 07:20 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कबाड़ से नई और उपयोगी वस्तुएं बनानी सीखी
ग्रेटर नोएडा। सेक्टर जीटा-2 स्थित पैरामाउंट गोल्फ फोरेस्टे सोसायटी में सोमवार को आर्ट एंड क्राफ्ट पर कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। इसकी थीम ‘बेस्ट आउट ऑफ वेस्ट’ थी। कार्यशाला में लोगों ने पुरानी और बेकार हो चुकी चीजों से उपयोगी वस्तुएं बनानी सीखी। सोसायटी के महिलाओं और बच्चों ने हिस्सा लिया। प्रतिभागियों ने रंगों के जरिये अपनी कला का बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया। सोसायटी निवासी दीक्षा सरीन का कहना है कि कार्यशाला सभी के लिए कारगर रही। कई ऐसी बातें जानने को मिलीं, जिससे रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी को आसान बनाया जा सकता है। ब्यूरो

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी को 'इच्छाधारी नागिन' बनने के लिए करना पड़ा था ये काम, देखकर खड़े होते थे दर्शकों के रोंगटे

16 जुलाई 2018

Naagin 3
Television

TV की इन 5 नागिनों के बदले की आग ने सबकुछ किया भस्म, TRP के मामले में कई दिग्गजों को 'डसा'

16 जुलाई 2018

Super Singer
Television

रियलिटी शो जीतते ही खुली किस्मत, मिला 50 लाख का घर, रहमान ने भी दिया बड़ा ऑफर

16 जुलाई 2018

Bollywood birthday girl Katrina Kaif diet and fitness workout routine
Fitness

बॉलीवुड की 'चिकनी' कटरीना कैफ की फिट फिगर का ये है राज, आप भी हो सकती है इतनी स्लिम

16 जुलाई 2018

katrina kaif diet plan for make herself fit and healthy
Healthy Food

खुद को फिट रखने के लिए ये डाइट प्लॉन फॉलो करती हैं कटरीना कैफ, पढ़कर आप भी रह सकती हैं फिट

16 जुलाई 2018

fatwa
Weird Stories

महिलाओं के खिलाफ जारी10 अजीबोगरीब फतवे, पहला पढ़ते ही आंखें बाहर को आ जाएंगी

16 जुलाई 2018

Nazar
Television

बॉलीवुड की इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस को लग सकती है TV की 'नजर', 'डायन' से 'महाडायन' बन करेंगी सबकुछ तबाह

16 जुलाई 2018

sanju
Bollywood

'संजू' ने 'हर मैदान किया फतेह', बनी साल की दुनियाभर में सबसे ज्यादा कलेक्शन करने वाली फिल्म

16 जुलाई 2018

Virat Anushka
Bollywood

मैच हारने के बाद मायूस हुए विराट, अनुष्का के साथ ट्रेन में बैठ ये कहां चल दिए?

16 जुलाई 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोन्स
Bollywood

चॉकलेट और फूलों से नफरत करती हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक बर्थडे पर देंगे ये तोहफा तो उछल पड़ेंगी

16 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

आतंकी हमला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों ने किया पुलिस पोस्ट पर हमला, एक जवान शहीद, हथियार लेकर भागे आतंकी

जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने पुलिस पोस्ट पर हमला कर दिया। आतंकी वारदात के दौरान पोस्ट पर तैनात दो पुलिसकर्मियों में से एक शहीद हो गया और दुसरा गंभीर रूप से घायल है। हमला पुलवामा के राजपुरा इलाके के मुरान चौक के पास हुआ।

16 जुलाई 2018

Farooq Abdullah
Jammu

क्रिकेट के करोड़ों घोटाले मामले में सीबीआई ने फारूक अब्दुल्ला सहित 4 के खिलाफ दायर की चार्जशीट

16 जुलाई 2018

CM Nitish Kumar said All parties in the state have supported the demand for special status for Bihar
Bihar

सीट शेयरिंग के मुद्दे पर बोले नीतीश, अमित शाह से बातचीत के बाद पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आए

16 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Bihar

बिहार में इंजीनियर को अगवा करके कराया पकड़उआ विवाह, लड़की ने मामले को दिया नया मोड़

16 जुलाई 2018

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Lucknow

हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार से पूछा-क्यों किया एसएसपी दीपक कुमार का तबादला?

16 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Uttarakhand

उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में दो जगह बादल फटने से तबाही, राहत-बचाव का काम जारी

16 जुलाई 2018

transfer
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: स्थानांतरण एक्ट में 50 पार महिला कर्मियों को छूट नहीं

16 जुलाई 2018

Madhya pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

महिला का भेष बदलकर प्रेमी को प्रेमिका के गांव से गुजरना पड़ा महंगा, जरा सी चूक ने खोल दी सारी पोल 

16 जुलाई 2018

dps school
Delhi NCR

डीपीएस स्कूल मामला: बच्ची से रेप की घटना के बाद मचा बवाल, परिजनों ने किया प्रदर्शन

16 जुलाई 2018

अस्पताल में नेगेटिव ब्लड ग्रुप की किल्लत
Noida

अस्पताल में नेगेटिव ब्लड ग्रुप की किल्लत

16 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

गोताखोर जो बचाने की जगह ले लेते हैं जान, इस नहर से रहें सावधान

गाजियाबाद के लोनी से बीजेपी विधायक नंद किशोर गुर्जर की एक चिट्ठी ने इन दिनों हंगामा मचा दिया है। विधायक ने जिले की डीएम को एक चिट्ठी भेजी है।

13 जुलाई 2018

BUNDELKHAND 5:34

सूखे की मार झेल रहे बुंदेलखंडियों की नोएडा में ये है हालत

12 जुलाई 2018

MODI 4:02

देखिए, नोएडा सैमसंग मोबाइल प्लांट पर क्या है लोगों की राय

10 जुलाई 2018

uttarakhand 1:50

VIDEO: इस अंदाज में स्कूल पहुंचे नन्हे मुन्ने

2 जुलाई 2018

मोमो 3:44

VIDEO: मोमोज के दीवाने जरूर देख लें ये खबर

1 जुलाई 2018

Recommended

rinku of kullu won third prize in mountain biking at malaysia
Shimla

मलयेशिया में छाया हिमाचल का बेटा, माउंटेन बाइकिंग में झटका तीसरा स्थान

16 जुलाई 2018

saawan
Mere Alfaz

सावन

16 जुलाई 2018

State women commission awarded daughters of himachal for their achievement
Shimla

देश-विदेश में धाक जमाने वाली हिमाचल की इन बेटियों का मिला सम्मान

16 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मुंबई में हुआ प्यार, तो इंजीनियर पति को छोड़ फरार हुई पत्नी, घर से 10 लाख भी उड़ाए

16 जुलाई 2018

Ye kaisi baarish aayi hau
Mere Alfaz

ये कैसी बारिश आई है

16 जुलाई 2018

ब्लाक स्तर पर शुरु हुई फर्जी शिक्षकों की जांच, हड़कंप
Agra

ब्लाक स्तर पर शुरु हुई फर्जी शिक्षकों की जांच, हड़कंप

16 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.