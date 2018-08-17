शहर चुनें

नो ट्रि पिंग जोन की निकली हवा

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 17 Aug 2018 01:00 AM IST
पहले ही दिन निकली नो ट्रिपिंग जोन की हवा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नोएडा। प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री की ओर से नोएडा को नो-ट्रिपिंग जोन तो घोषित कर दिया है। मगर ट्रिपिंग से शहर को पहले ही दिन मुक्ति नहीं मिली। बल्कि कई सेक्टरों में बिजली का आनाजाना जारी रहा। कई सेक्टरों में सुबह से 4 से 5 घंटे तक बिजली गायब रही। वहीं, विभाग की लापरवाही के कारण बुधवार को सेक्टर-62 में कई वाहन जल गए। इसके अलावा भी शहर के विभिन्न सेक्टरों में आपूर्ति को लेकर लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली कि आखिर यह कैसा नो ट्रिपिंग जोन है। उधर, यूपीपीसीएल के मुख्य अभियंता एसके वर्मा ने बताया कि नो ट्रिपिंग जोन घोषित कर दिया गया है लेकिन अभी कुछ कार्य बाकी है। उनके पूरा होने के बाद इस तरह की समस्या खत्म हो जाएगी। हालांकि जो ट्रिपिंग की बात सामने आई हैं वह शट डाउन लेकर लोकल फाल्ट दूर किए गए।

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

अटल जी के निधन पर यूपी में सात दिनों के राजकीय शोक की घोषणा, कल अवकाश

यूपी में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के निधन पर राजकीय शोक घोषित किया गया है। जिसके कारण सरकारी ऑफिस और सभी संस्थान बंद रहेंगे। इसकी घोषणा मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने की है।

16 अगस्त 2018

When Nawaz Sharif said atal bihari Vajpayee can now win an election in even Pakistan
Jammu

..जब नवाज शरीफ बोले वाजपेयी साहब पाकिस्तान में भी जीत सकते हैं चुनाव

17 अगस्त 2018

बैलगाड़ी के नीचे दबकर किशोर की मौत
Sambhal

बैलगाड़ी के नीचे दबकर किशोर की मौत

17 अगस्त 2018

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Bareilly

आज बैंक, स्कूल और कार्यालय रहेंगे बंद

17 अगस्त 2018

घर में घुसकर दलित महिला से गैंगरेप
Agra

घर में घुसकर दलित महिला से गैंगरेप

16 अगस्त 2018

उपभोक्ताओं को राहत, सिलिंडरों की होम डिलीवरी शुरू
Bageshwar

उपभोक्ताओं को राहत, सिलिंडरों की होम डिलीवरी शुरू

17 अगस्त 2018

ceasefire violation by pakistan army in poonch jammu kashmir targeted bunkers of indian army
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: पाकिस्तानी ने फिर तोड़ा सीजफायर, 4 चौकियों पर हो रही लगातार फायरिंग

17 अगस्त 2018

हंगामा करने वालों पर लाठीचार्ज करती पुलिस
Auraiya

घंटों चला बवाल, पुलिस के पसीने छूटे

17 अगस्त 2018

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का पैतृक गांव बटेश्वर स्थित घर
Agra

आजादी से पहले छह साल की उम्र में अंग्रेजों ने लिया था अटल जी का बयान

16 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

दो युवकों ने सोशल मीडिया में ली उमर खालिद पर हमले की जिम्मेदारी, 17 अगस्त को करेंगे आत्मसमर्पण

16 अगस्त 2018

मां-बाप गए थे कांवड़ लेने, बच्ची के साथ हुआ ‘गंदा काम’

सावन के महीने में भोले के भक्त कांवड़ यात्रा पर निकल रहे हैं। लेकिन एक दंपत्ति के लिए कांवड़ यात्रा भारी पड़ गई। दरअसल गाजियाबाद में एक आठ साल की बच्ची को दरिंदे ने घर में अकेला पाकर हवस का शिकार बना लिया।

12 अगस्त 2018

rape 4:11

पहले किया रेप फिर पांच साल की मासूम का गला दबाकर मार डाला

8 अगस्त 2018

रोहिंग्या मुसलमान 03:00

"मोदी जी हमें भारत में रहने दें या यहीं मार दें"

31 जुलाई 2018

UP NEWS 4:07

बिना शौच किए इस बाजार में गए तो हो जाओगे परेशान, ये है वजह

29 जुलाई 2018

खोड़ा 3:30

नहीं थम रहा इमारतों के गिरने का सिलसिला, गाजियाबाद के खोड़ा में गिरी बिल्डिंग

28 जुलाई 2018

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी बाजपेयी
Chandigarh

अटल बिहारी बाजपेयी के निधन पर हरियाणा में सात दिन का राजकीय शोक, विधानसभा सत्र स्थगित

16 अगस्त 2018

अटल बिहारी वाजपायी का पुश्तैनी घर
Agra

पुश्तैनी मकान बना खंडहर, बिखरी पड़ी हैं ईंटें, अटलजी के बटेश्वर स्थित आवास को संरक्षित नहीं कर पाई सरकार

16 अगस्त 2018

जेल से आजाद हुए दो कैदी,तीसरे की रिहाई लटकी
Rampur

जेल से आजाद हुए दो कैदी,तीसरे की रिहाई लटकी

17 अगस्त 2018

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Udham Singh Nagar

जब अटल जी बोले थे, 'ऊधमसिंह नगर है तो उधम होगा ही'

17 अगस्त 2018

जिला अस्पताल में पंचनामा भरते पुलिस अधिकारी
Mirzapur

मिर्जापुर में ट्रेलर से कुचलकर भदोही के दो लेखपालों की मौत, बाइक से जा रहे थे मैहर दर्शन करने

17 अगस्त 2018

अपडेट शाह वाजपेयी
Noida

अपडेट शाह वाजपेयी

16 अगस्त 2018

