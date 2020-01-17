शहर चुनें

निर्भया की मां ने कांग्रेस में शामिल होने से किया इंकार, केजरीवाल के सामने चुनाव लड़ने की थीं अटकलें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 04:23 PM IST
निर्भया की मां
निर्भया की मां - फोटो : एएनआई
निर्भया की मां आशा देवी ने किसी भी दल में शामिल होने से इंकार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा किसी भी राजनीतिक दल में जाने का कोई इरादा नहीं है। साथ ही कहा कि उनकी किसी भी दल से कोई बात भी नहीं हुई है। बता दें कि कीर्ति आजाद ने एक ट्वीट के रीट्वीट करते हुए कहा था कि ऐ मां तुझे सलाम, आशा देवी जी आपका स्वागत है। 
कीर्ति आजाद के इस ट्वीट के बाद अटकलें लगाई जा रही थीं कि निर्भया की मां कांग्रेस में शामिल हो सकती हैं। वहीं जिस यूजर के ट्वीट को कीर्ति ने रीट्वीट किया था उन्होंने लिखा था कि निर्भया की मां आशा देवी नई दिल्ली से अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ कांग्रेस की उम्मीदवार हो सकती हैं।  

निर्भया की मां ने कहा कि वह सिर्फ अपनी बेटी निर्भया के लिए लड़ रही हैं और आगे भी लड़ती रहेंगी। 

 
