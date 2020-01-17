निर्भया की मां ने कांग्रेस में शामिल होने से किया इंकार, केजरीवाल के सामने चुनाव लड़ने की थीं अटकलें

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gangrape victim, on reports that Congress could field her against Delhi CM Kejriwal on New Delhi seat: I have no interest in politics. I have not spoken to anyone in Congress. I only want justice for my daughter and execution of the convicts. pic.twitter.com/SPcMxiLUw5— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020
भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर को गुरुवार रात तिहाड़ जेल से रिहा कर दिया गया, जिसके बाद शुक्रवार सुबह से ही वो दिल्ली के अलग-अलग स्थानों पर जा रहे हैं
17 जनवरी 2020