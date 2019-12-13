निर्भया के दोषियों के वकील का बड़ा बयान, पूछा- क्या इन्हें फांसी देने से बंद हो जाएंगे दुष्कर्म

AP Singh,Adv for convict in 2012 Delhi gang-rape case: When those sitting in Parliament say these kind of criminals should be shot dead, it's disrespect of the Constitution.Can anyone guarantee that after these convicts are hanged atrocities against women,rape cases will stop? pic.twitter.com/W9J44jdWOe— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली पुलिस ने भाजपा नेता विनय कटियार की शिकायत पर जान से मारने की धमकी देने की धाराओं में एफआईआर दर्ज की है। नॉर्थ एवेन्यू पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज धमकी देने वाली तलाश शुरू कर दी है।
13 दिसंबर 2019