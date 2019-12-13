शहर चुनें

निर्भया के दोषियों के वकील का बड़ा बयान, पूछा- क्या इन्हें फांसी देने से बंद हो जाएंगे दुष्कर्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 10:24 AM IST
निर्भया केस में दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह
निर्भया केस में दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई
निर्भया केस में दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह का शुक्रवार सुबह एक बड़ा बयान आया है। उन्होंने पूछा है कि क्या गारंटी है कि अगर निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी हो जाएगी तो महिलाओं के खिलाफ होने वाले अपराध रुक जाएंगे?
गौरतलब है कि न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते हुए उन्होंने हैदराबाद की महिला पशु चिकित्सक के दुष्कर्म के आरोपियों के एनकाउंटर पर भी जवाब दिया। एपी सिंह ने कहा इस एनकाउंटर के बाद से जिस तरह से संसद में बैठे हमारे सांसद ये कह रहे थे कि ऐसे अपराधियों को गोली मार देनी चाहिए, तो यह संविधान का अपमान है।

उन्होंने ये भी पूछा कि क्या कोई इस बात की गारंटी दे सकता है कि अगर दोषियों को फांसी हो जाए तो महिलाओं के खिलाफ होने वाले अत्याचार और दुष्कर्म के मामले रुक जाएंगे?

 
supreme court nirbhaya case nirbhaya kand nirbhaya case victim nirbhaya convicts hanged nirbhaya convicts nirbhaya convicts mercy plea tihar jail pawan jallad
