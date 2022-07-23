Delhi Gang Rape: नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर 30 साल की महिला से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, कर्मचारी ही निकले हैवान

New Delhi Railway Station gang rape case— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022
The victim, aged 30, was raped in the electrical maintenance staff hut at Railway Station platform 8-9 Thursday night. All 4 accused are Railway Employees in Electrical Department & have been arrested: DCP Railway Harendra Singh pic.twitter.com/qKsSDVQpRY
