Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   New Delhi railway station building all decked up in the newly installed Façade Lighting.

रोशनी से नहाया नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन, नई रंगत ने किया आकर्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 06:18 AM IST
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन की रंगत में बदलाव आ गया है। खास तौर से रात के वक्त रोशनी की नई व्यवस्था ने इसे खासा आकर्षक बना दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार नई प्रकाश व्यवस्था हाल ही में की गई है। 
new delhi railway station new lighting attractive look
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

