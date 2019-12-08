शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: अनाज मंडी में भीषण आग लगने से मचा हड़कंप, मौके पर पहुंचीं दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 07:55 AM IST
बचाव में जुटी टीम
बचाव में जुटी टीम - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के रानी झांसी रोड स्थित अनाज मंडी में रविवार सुबह भीषण आग लग जाने के कारण अफरा-तफरी मच गई। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां पहुंची है और आग को काबू में करने की कोशिश जारी है।
 फिलहाल अग्नीशमन विभाग की टीम द्वारा 14 लोगों को बचाया जा चुका है, साथ ही कई लोगों के अब भी आग में फंसे होने की खबर है।
 
fire news delhi news
