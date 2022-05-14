दिल्ली में नवनीत राणा: पति संग कनॉट प्लेस के हनुमान मंदिर पहुंची सांसद, चालीसा का पाठ किया

भाजपा सांसद नवनीत राणा आज सुबह दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर पहुंची और यहां उन्होंने अपने पति संग हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया। राणा दंपती को अप्रैल माह में महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के घर के बाहर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करने के लिए गिरफ्तार किया गया था, बाद में इनकी रिहाई हो गई।
#WATCH | Amravati MP Navneet Rana recites Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Temple, CP in Delhi. Her husband & Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana also present with her.
They were arrested in April and later released on bail over the row to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM's house. pic.twitter.com/9yQZHkqlMt
— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022
