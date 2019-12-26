मनोज तिवारी की मांग, नेहरू के जन्मदिन पर नहीं गुरु गोबिंद सिंह के शहीद दिवस पर बनाया जाए बाल दिवस

Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to declare the— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019
martyrdom day of minor sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh as 'Bal Diwas', in place of birth anniversary of Former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/tOrddfMJyK
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को गुरुवार को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है।
26 दिसंबर 2019