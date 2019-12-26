शहर चुनें

MP Manoj Tiwari written letter to PM over rename Bal Diwas as Guru Gobind Singh not Nehru

मनोज तिवारी की मांग, नेहरू के जन्मदिन पर नहीं गुरु गोबिंद सिंह के शहीद दिवस पर बनाया जाए बाल दिवस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 07:24 PM IST
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली भाजपा के अध्यक्ष और सांसद मनोज तिवारी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने पत्र के जरिए पूर्व पीएम पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू के जन्मदिन की जगह पर सिख गुरु गोबिंद सिंह के नाबालिग बेटों के शहीद दिवस को 'बाल दिवस' घोषित करने का आग्रह किया। 
बता दें कि भाजपा 2014 में सत्ता में आने के बाद से गांधी परिवार के नाम से चल रही योजनाओं के नाम बदल चुकी है। वहीं, स्थानों के नाम भी बदले जा चुके हैं जिनमें मिर्जापुर और इलाहाबाद शामिल है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

