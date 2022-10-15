Milk Price Hike: अमूल के बाद मदर डेयरी ने भी बढ़ाए दूध के दाम, बढ़ी हुई कीमत आज रात 12 बजे से होगी लागू

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
अमूल के बाद मदर डेयरी ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर में फुल क्रीम दूध और गाय के दूध की कीमतों में इजाफा कर दिया है। मदर डेयरी ने दो रुपये प्रति लीटर की बढ़ोतरी कर दी है। मदर डेयरी प्रवक्ता के प्रवक्ता ने शनिवार को बताया कि हम केवल फुल क्रीम और गाय के दूध के वेरिएंट की कीमतों में दो रुपये प्रति लीटर का संशोधन कर रहे हैं। मूल्यवृद्धि 16 अक्तूबर 2022 से प्रभावी होगी।
Mother Dairy hikes prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022
“...We are only revising the prices of Full Cream and Cow Milk variants by Rs. 2/litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022.”: Mother Dairy Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/RP7nW4wuVj
