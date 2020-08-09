शहर चुनें
Mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar  arrives at Delhi Airport

को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार का पार्थिव शरीर दिल्ली पहुंचा, अब मथुरा ले जाया जाएगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 06:28 AM IST
दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर...
दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर... - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
केरल विमान हादसे में अपनी जान गंवा देने वाले को पायलट अखिलेश कुमार का पार्थिव शरीर दिल्ली पहुंच गया है। यहां पर एयर इंडिया के कर्मचारियों ने अखिलेश को श्रद्धांजलि दी। 
अब अखिलेश के पार्थिव शरीर को उनके गृह-स्थल मथुरा ले जाया जाएगा।  
kerala plane crash co pilot air india crash akhilesh kumar mortal remains

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

