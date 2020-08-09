को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार का पार्थिव शरीर दिल्ली पहुंचा, अब मथुरा ले जाया जाएगा

Delhi: Mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the flight crash landing incident at #Kozhikode arrives at Delhi Airport. Air India Express employees pay tributes to him.— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020
His mortal remains are being taken to his native place in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/vSlqc9tabW
