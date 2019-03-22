शहर चुनें

दिल्ली में सुबह की शुरुआत खुशगवार मौसम के साथ

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 03:14 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में शुक्रवार को लोगों की सुबह की शुरुआत खुशगवार मौसम के साथ हुई। न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से चार डिग्री कम 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने कहा, न्यूनतम तापमान सुबह साढ़े आठ बजे सामान्य से चार डिग्री कम 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। 
आर्द्रता का स्तर 42 प्रतिशत दर्ज किया गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने दिन में आसमान साफ रहने का अनुमान जताया है। अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान क्रमश: 27 और 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास रह सकता है।

