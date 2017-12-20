बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मैक्स अस्पताल का लाइसेंस रद्द करने वाले फैसले पर लगा स्टे, आज से होगा कामकाज
जीवित जुड़वा नवजातों को मृत घोषित करने वाले जिस मैक्स अस्पताल का दिल्ली सरकार ने लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिया था वहां आज फिर से काम शुरू होगा।
दरअसल शालीमार बाग स्थित मैक्स अस्पताल ने दिल्ली सरकार के अस्पताल का लाइसेंस रद्द करने के आदेश के खिलाफ एलजी के पास गुहार लगाई थी। जहां आज एलजी ने अस्पताल की याचिका के बाद लाइसेंस रद्द करने वाले फैसले पर स्टे लगा दिया है।
अतः अब अस्पताल अपना कामकाज फिर से शुरू कर सकता है। इसके साथ ही आज दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल का भी बयान आया था कि उन्हें अस्पताल का लाइसेंस रद्द किए जाने को लेकर कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
