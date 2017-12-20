Download App
मैक्स अस्पताल का लाइसेंस रद्द करने वाले फैसले पर लगा स्टे, आज से होगा कामकाज

टीम डिजिटल /अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 12:03 PM IST
Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh to resume operations from today as get stay order on cancel of license

max hospitalPC: अमर उजाला

जीवित जुड़वा नवजातों को मृत घोषित करने वाले जिस मैक्स अस्पताल का दिल्ली सरकार ने लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिया था वहां आज फिर से काम शुरू होगा।
दरअसल शालीमार बाग स्थित मैक्स अस्पताल ने दिल्ली सरकार के अस्पताल का लाइसेंस रद्द करने के आदेश के खिलाफ एलजी के पास गुहार लगाई थी। जहां आज एलजी ने अस्पताल की याच‌िका के बाद लाइसेंस रद्द करने वाले फैसले पर स्टे लगा द‌िया है।

अतः अब अस्पताल अपना कामकाज फिर से शुरू कर सकता है। इसके साथ ही आज दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल का भी बयान आया था कि उन्हें अस्पताल का लाइसेंस रद्द किए जाने को लेकर कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।


 
Your Story has been saved!