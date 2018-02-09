अपना शहर चुनें

मैक्स अस्पताल को मिली राहत, अब अप्रैल में होगी अगली सुनवाई

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 05:36 AM IST
पिछले वर्ष नवंबर में एक नवजात शिशु को जिंदा होने के बावजूद मृत घोषित करने और उसके बाद दिल्ली सरकार की ईडब्ल्यूएस जांच में खामियां मिलने पर लाइसेंस निरस्त करने के मामले में शालीमार बाग स्थित मैक्स अस्पताल को एक बार फिर राहत मिली है। अपीलीय प्राधिकरण की ओर से मामले को अगली सुनवाई तक के लिए टाल दिया है। 

अपीलीय प्राधिकरण में चल रहा है मामला 

मैक्स प्रबंधन से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, प्राधिकरण ने अगली सुनवाई के लिए 12 अप्रैल निश्चित कर रखी है। तब तक के लिए अस्पताल के लाइसेंस को यथावत रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। नवंबर में एक नवजात शिशु को मैक्स अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया था। जबकि शिशु जीवित था। 

नवजात शिशु को मृत बताने का मामला

परिजन घर लेकर जा रहे थे, तब इसका पता चला। हालांकि इसके कुछ रोज बाद उसकी मौत हो गई। मामला गरमाया तो सरकार ने ईडब्ल्यूएस श्रेणी के तहत जांच कराई, इसमें अस्पताल की कई खामियां मिलने पर उसका लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिया। सरकार के इस फैसले को प्रबंधन ने अपीलीय प्राधिकरण में चुनौती दी, जहां पहली सुनवाई में अस्पताल को शुरू करने की इजाजत मिल गई। 

हालांकि मामले की सुनवाई अभी भी जारी है। अस्पताल प्रशासन का कहना है कि उनकी और से मरीजों को उचित चिकित्सा प्रदान की जा रही है और ओपीडी भी चालू है।
