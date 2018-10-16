Haryana: Fire has broken out in a garment warehouse at Rewari Road near Pataudi in Gurugram district. 6 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire extinguishing operation is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/VmReP1plhw— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018
16 अक्टूबर 2018