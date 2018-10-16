शहर चुनें

गुरूग्राम: रेडिमेट गारमेंट की दुकान में लगी आग, मौके पर 6 दमकल की गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 01:24 PM IST
fire in gurugram
fire in gurugram
ख़बर सुनें
गुरूग्राम में मंगलवार दोपहर एक रेडिमेट गारमेंट हाउस में आग लग गई। जिससे लाखों का नुकसान हो गया है। आग को काबू में करने के लिए दमकल की 6 गाड़ियां मौके पर बुलाई गई हैं। फायरकर्मी आग पर काबू पाने के लिए कड़ी मशक्कत कर रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि यह आग शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी है। यह दुकान पटौदी के पास रेवाड़ी रोड पर स्थित है।
massive fire fire broke garment warehouse
