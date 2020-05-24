शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Maruti Suzuki Manesar plant employee found corona positive admitted in hospital

गुरुग्राम: मानेसर स्थित मारुति कंपनी का एक कर्मचारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 15 मई को आया था कार्यालय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Sun, 24 May 2020 10:42 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI
गुरुग्राम के मानेसर स्थित मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया लिमिटेड कंपनी के कार्यालय में एक कर्मचारी कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया है। कंपनी ने बताया कि बीते शुक्रवार को उसकी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई थी। वह 15 मई को आखिरी बार कार्यालय आया था। 
कंपनी ने बताया कि उसे फिलहाल अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। उसकी हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है।
