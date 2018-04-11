शहर चुनें

कल PM मोदी करेंगे उपवास, ये लोग भी देंगे इनका साथ

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 08:45 PM IST
Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi
विपक्षी दलों की ओर से संसद के बजट सत्र की कार्यवाही में निरंतर अवरोध डालने के विरोध में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत देशभर के भाजपा सांसदों की भांति दिल्ली भाजपा के सभी सांसद बृहस्पतिवार को अपने-अपने संसदीय क्षेत्रों में उपवास पर बैठेंगे।
वहीं प्रदेश भाजपा के अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र की विकास के मामले में दिल्ली सरकार की ओर से उपेक्षा करने के विरोध में अनिश्चितकालीन अनशन प्रारंभ करेंगे भाजपा के सभी सांसद सुबह 10 बजे से शाम चार बजे तक उपवास करेंगे।

उनके उपवास में प्रदेश भाजपा के पदाधिकारी, जिला अध्यक्ष एवं अन्य कार्यकर्ता भी सम्मिलित होंगे। केंद्रीय मंत्री सुरेश प्रभु उपवास अवधि के दौरान सांसदों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं का उत्साहवर्धन करने के लिए उनके बीच जाएंगे। मनोज तिवारी पार्टी नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ शास्त्री पार्क मेन चौक पर उपवास पर बैठेंगे।

केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन चांदनी चौक स्थित टाउन हॉल चौक, महेश गिरी लक्ष्मी नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन के समीप, मीनाक्षी लेखी हनुमान मंदिर कनॉट प्लेस, प्रवेश वर्मा उत्तम नगर टर्मिनल के समीप, डा. उदितराज डीसी चौक रोहिणी सेक्टर-नौ और रमेश बिधूड़ी गोविंदपुरी में कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ उपवास पर बैठेंगे।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

