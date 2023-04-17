Delhi: मनीष सिसोदिया को राहत नहीं, शराब घोटाला मामले में एक मई तक बढ़ी न्यायिक हिरासत

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली की नई शराब नीति मामले में मनीष सिसोदिया को एक बार फिर कोर्ट से राहत नहीं मिली है। सोमवार को पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट लाया गया। राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने ईडी के मामले में दिल्ली के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया की न्यायिक हिरासत एक मई तक बढ़ा दी। कोर्ट ने सीबीआई मामले में भी मनीष सिसोदिया की न्यायिक हिरासत एक मई तक बढ़ा दी।
#WATCH | Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court
His Judicial custody is getting over in CBI and ED both cases of excise. pic.twitter.com/FIhxLa1byj— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023
