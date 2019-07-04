दिल्ली: युवक ने दुकान पर किया था तोड़फोड़, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मुकदमा

#WATCH Delhi: A man was seen vandalising shops in Welcome area on 2 July. Case registered under Arms Act. One accused Maroof has been apprehended and search is ongoing for the other accused Salman. Inquiry by a senior officer has also been ordered. pic.twitter.com/ywDNdJmjl9— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
विधायक मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने दिल्ली के लुटियन्स इलाकों में कई जगह अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ विवादित पोस्टर लगवाए हैं। इनमें केजरीवाल को सबसे बड़ा लुटेरा बताया गया है।
4 जुलाई 2019