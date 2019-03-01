शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के बरार स्क्वायर में घुसने की कोशिश, आरोपी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस और वायुसेना कर रही पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 04:54 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
दिल्ली कैंट के बरार स्क्वायर में आज एक शख्स ने आधिकारिक क्षेत्र में घुसने की कोशिश की, जिससे अधिकारियों में हड़कंप मच गया। इसके तुरंत बाद वायु सेना के अधिकारियों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी।
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार आज सुबह दिल्ली कैंट के आधिकारिक प्रांगण में एक शख्स ने घुसपैठ की कोशिश की। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर उस शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया। इसके बाद पुलिस और वायुसेना ने उससे मिलकर पूछताछ की। खबर लिखे जाने तक उसकी मेडिकल जांच की जा रही थी।

brar square iaf indian air force delhi police crime in delhi
