कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रागिनी नायक को अश्लील संदेश भेजने वाला लखनऊ से गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 03:25 PM IST
man sending obscene threat messages to congress spokesperson ragini nayak arrested from lucknow
- फोटो : ट्विटर
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रागिनी नायक को अश्लील और धमकी भरे संदेश भेजने वाले आरोपी को पुलिस ने लखनऊ से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
गौरतलब है कि एक शख्स कुछ दिनों से रागिनी नायक को गंदे व धमकी भरे संदेश भेज रहा था। रागिनी ने इसकी शिकायत दिल्ली पुलिस में की थी।

उनकी शिकायत पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने आज आरोपी को लखनऊ से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

(अपडेट जारी है...)

ragini nayak delhi police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

राहुल गांधी (फाइल)
India News

कांग्रेस 2 अप्रैल को जारी करेगी अपना घोषणापत्र, रोजगार होगा सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा

28 मार्च 2019

Finance Ministry: Due cash flows over GDP after Notebandi
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय: नोटबंदी के बाद जीडीपी के मुकाबले घटा नकदी प्रवाह

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रुनेई में समलैंगिक सेक्स के लिए पत्थरों से मार डालने की सजा

28 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आधार को पैन से जोड़ने के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज, याची ने केंद्र सरकार की अधिसूचना को दी थी चुनौती

28 मार्च 2019

विवेक ओबरॉय
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः विवेक ओबेरॉय और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी फिल्म के निर्माता संदीप सिंह चुनाव आयोग पहुंचे

विरोधी पार्टियों द्वारा फिल्म 'पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी' पर आम चुनावों तक रोक लगाए जाने की मांग लगातार उठाने के बीच आज फिल्म में मुख्य किरदार निभा रहे अभिनेता विवेक ओबरॉय और निर्माता संदीप सिंह आज चुनाव आयोग के दफ्तर पहुंचे

28 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आधार को पैन से जोड़ने के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज, याची ने केंद्र सरकार की अधिसूचना को दी थी चुनौती

28 मार्च 2019

File photo
Delhi NCR

दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर मासूम का अपहरण, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना

28 मार्च 2019

कोर्ट, कंज्यूमर फोरम
Delhi NCR

नई की कीमत पर ग्राहक को बेच दी पुरानी गाड़ी, फ्री सर्विस करने पर खुला राज

28 मार्च 2019

कारों में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कार रिपेयर मार्केट में लगी भीषण आग, चार कार जलकर हुईं राख

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

होटल में ले जाकर नाबालिग छात्रा से दरिंदगी, हैवानियत का वीडियो भी बनाया

27 मार्च 2019

Ram Janmabhoomi
Delhi NCR

फिल्म ‘राम जन्मभूमि’ की रिलीज को चुनौती, हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आठ साल की मासूम से दुष्कर्म, 47 साल के शख्स ने की दरिंदगी

28 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

फ्रैक्चर गैंग का वायरल हुआ वीडियो, बताई जा रही साजिश

28 मार्च 2019

भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान, दिल्ली (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

छुट्टियों में समर रिसर्च फेलोशिप प्रोग्राम में करें शोध, आईआईटी दिल्ली दे रहा मौका

28 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस-आप गठबंधन की घोषणा सीटों के बंटवारा तय होने के बाद

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पूर्व मुख्य अभियंता की 208 करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त, आयकर विभाग ने की कार्रवाई

28 मार्च 2019

रैली को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

पूर्ण राज्य में नौकरी-पढ़ाई में दिल्ली वालों को 85 फीसदी आरक्षण, केजरीवाल ने किया दावा

28 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली भाजपा के संभावित प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट में 10 नाम, ये पूर्व क्रिकेटर भी शामिल

27 मार्च 2019

इसी जगह पर बसपा नेता की हुई हत्या
Delhi NCR

यूपी: मॉर्निंग वॉक पर निकले बसपा नेता को गोलियों से भूना, घर से 200 मीटर दूर की हत्या

25 मार्च 2019

fire in delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः शाहीन बाग की चार मंजिला इमारत में लगी भीषण आग, 2 की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

