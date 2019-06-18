शहर चुनें

man jumps in front of delhi metro commits suicide at civil lines metro station

दिल्लीः चलती मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर युवक ने की खुदकुशी, मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 04:33 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के सिविल लाइन्स मेट्रो स्टेशन पर मंगलवार दिन में उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब एक शख्स चलती मेट्रो के आगे कूद गया। युवक को आनन-फानन में अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। 
गौरतलब है कि युवक जैसे ही ट्रैक पर कूदा स्टेशन पर सनसनी मच गई और लोगों ने घटनास्थल पर भीड़ लगा ली। इसी कारण मेट्रो की सेवा कुछ देर के लिए प्रभावित भी हो गई। हालांकि बाद में जब युवक को ट्रैक से हटाया गया तो सेवाएं सामान्य हुई।

हालांकि अभी तक युवक की पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। न ही ये पता चला है कि युवक ने आत्महत्या क्यों की। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।


 

delhi metro dmrc suicide civil lines metro station new delhi delhi police crime in delhi
