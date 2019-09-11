शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आदर्श नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन पर ट्रेन के सामने कूदकर एक व्यक्ति ने दी जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 04:30 PM IST
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में आदर्श नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन पर कथित तौर पर आत्महत्या का मामला सामने आया है। एक 40 साल के व्यक्ति ने मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर जान दे दी। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर छानबीन में जुट गई है। 
adarsh nagar metro station dmrc delhi metro delhi police
