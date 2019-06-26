शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   main accused in 2011 Neetu Solanki murder case has died

गुरुग्रामः नीतू सोलंकी हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी ने अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 10:53 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
दिल्ली पुलिस के अनुसार 2011 नीतू सोलंकी हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी की आज गुरुग्राम में मृत्यु हो गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक आरोपी बीमार था और उसका इलाज गुरुग्राम के अस्पातल में चल रहा था। 
2011 neetu solanki murder case delhi police
