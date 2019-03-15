शहर चुनें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : अलका लांबा ने दिए 'आप' छोड़ने के संकेत, बस कांग्रेस की 'हां' का इंतजार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 07:32 PM IST
आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) को आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 शुरू होने से पहले ही दिल्ली में झटका लगता हुआ दिख रहा है। दरअसल इस तरह की आशंका जताई जा रही है कि चांदनी चौक विधानसभा सीट से आप विधायक अलका लांबा के पार्टी छोड़ कांग्रेस का हाथ थाम सकती हैं। खास बात यह है कि इस बात के संकेत खुद लांबा ने ही अपने ट्वीट के जरिए दिया है। 
उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, '5 साल पहले दिल्ली में बीजेपी को हराने के लिए मैंने कांग्रेस का 20 साल का पुराना साथ छोड़ा, बीजेपी हारी। आज जब देश में बीजेपी को हराने की बारी आई है तो 5 साल का साथ छोड़ना गलत कैसे? आज देख कर खुशी हो रही है कि आप और मैं दोनों कांग्रेस के हाथ मजबूत करते हुए बीजेपी को हारता हुआ देखना चाहते हैं।'
 



सूत्रों की माने तो अलका लांबा चांदनी चौक से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ना चाहती थीं लेकिन आप ने पहले ही पंकज गुप्ता को अपना उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया है। ऐसे में उनका आप में रहकर यह सपना पूरा नहीं हो सकता था। वहीं, कांग्रेस ने अभी तक दिल्ली की किसी भी सीट पर अपना उम्मीदवार घोषित नहीं किया है। ऐसे में अलका को अपना चांस बनता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। 

alka lamba aap loksabha elections 2019 election congress
