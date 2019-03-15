AAP MLA, Alka Lamba: I don't have any such proposal (of joining Congress) from Congress yet, but it will be a matter of respect for me if any such proposal comes, I had given 20 years to the party. Congress will decide on the matter, an uninvited guest isn't welcomed anywhere. pic.twitter.com/mVPOGEmS78— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
5साल पहले #दिल्ली में BJPको हराने के लिये मैंने काँग्रेस का 20साल पुराना साथ छोड़ा,— Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) March 15, 2019
BJP हारी।
आज जब #देश में BJPको हराने की बारी आई है तो 5साल का साथ छोड़ना गलत कैसे??
आज देख कर ख़ुशी हो रही है कि #आप और #मैं दोनों काँग्रेस के हाथ मजबूत करते हुए BJPको हारता हुआ देखना चाहते हैं। https://t.co/0zebtAAfAD
15 मार्च 2019