Delhi-NCR Live: 500 बेड वाला जीटीबी कोविड अस्पताल घोषित, दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर आज भी सख्ती जारी

Delhi: Vehicles queue up at Badarpur-Faridabad border as Police personnel check passes and IDs of people, commuting through the route. Haryana govt has sealed borders with the national capital in wake of increasing number of #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/kNbMLle3Xo— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020
Delhi: Heavy traffic movement at Delhi-Gurugram border; Police personnel are checking passes and IDs of people commuting through the route. Haryana government has sealed borders with the national capital due to increase in the number of #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/23B5h75v96— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020
