Delhi-NCR Live: 500 बेड वाला जीटीबी कोविड अस्पताल घोषित, दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर आज भी सख्ती जारी

सार देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन के चौथे चरण को खत्म होने में मात्र एक दिन बचा है लेकिन इस बीच जिस तरह से दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि हो रही है, वह चिंता का विषय बन गया है। जहां दिल्ली जैसे राज्य में बीते दो दिन से 1000 से ज्यादा संक्रमित सामने आ रहे हैं, वहीं हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में भी दो दिनों से कोरोना के मामलों का विस्फोट जारी है। गुरुवार को यहां 68 और शुक्रवार को कुल 115 मामले सामने आए जिससे अब गुरुग्राम प्रशासन की चिंता दोगुनी हो गई है। इसी के चलते हरियाणा सरकार ने दिल्ली से सटी अपनी सभी सीमाओं पर सख्ती बढ़ा दी है और सिर्फ पास वालों को ही बॉर्डर पार जाने की अनुमति दी जा रही है। पढ़ें दिनभर के सभी अपडेट्स.....

Delhi: Vehicles queue up at Badarpur-Faridabad border as Police personnel check passes and IDs of people, commuting through the route. Haryana govt has sealed borders with the national capital in wake of increasing number of #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/kNbMLle3Xo