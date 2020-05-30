शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Lockdown 4 live updates of 30 may delhi noida greater noida ghaziabad gurugram faridabad bulandshahr new cases deaths announcements up haryana borders seal traffic jam

Delhi-NCR Live: 500 बेड वाला जीटीबी कोविड अस्पताल घोषित, दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर आज भी सख्ती जारी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 30 May 2020 10:31 AM IST
दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम बॉर्डर पर लगा जाम (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम बॉर्डर पर लगा जाम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें

सार

देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन के चौथे चरण को खत्म होने में मात्र एक दिन बचा है लेकिन इस बीच जिस तरह से दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि हो रही है, वह चिंता का विषय बन गया है। जहां दिल्ली जैसे राज्य में बीते दो दिन से 1000 से ज्यादा संक्रमित सामने आ रहे हैं, वहीं हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में भी दो दिनों से कोरोना के मामलों का विस्फोट जारी है। गुरुवार को यहां 68 और शुक्रवार को कुल 115 मामले सामने आए जिससे अब गुरुग्राम प्रशासन की चिंता दोगुनी हो गई है। इसी के चलते हरियाणा सरकार ने दिल्ली से सटी अपनी सभी सीमाओं पर सख्ती बढ़ा दी है और सिर्फ पास वालों को ही बॉर्डर पार जाने की अनुमति दी जा रही है। पढ़ें दिनभर के सभी अपडेट्स.....

विस्तार

दिल्लीः जीटीबी अस्पताल कोविड अस्पताल घोषित
दिल्ली सरकार ने गुरु तेग बहादुर अस्पताल को कोविड अस्पताल घोषित कर दिया है। इस अस्पताल में कोरोना वायरस के पुष्ट और संदिग्ध मरीजों को भर्ती करने के लिए 500 बेड का इंतजाम है। दिल्ली में जीटीबी पांचवा ऐसा अस्पताल है जिसे कोविड अस्पताल घोषित किया गया है।
दिल्ली-फरीदाबाद बॉर्डर पर भी हो रही चेकिंग
बदरपुर फरीदाबाद बॉर्डर पर भी वाहनों की लंबी कतार लगी है क्योंकि पुलिसकर्मी सिर्फ पहचान पत्र और पास देखने के बाद ही लोगों को बॉर्डर पार करने दे रहे हैं। 


दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम बॉर्डर पर आज भी सख्ती जारी
सिंधु बॉर्डर पर पुलिसकर्मी वाहनों की जांच कर रहे हैं। हरियाणा सरकार ने दिल्ली के साथ हरियाणा की सीमाओं को सील कर दिया है, सिर्फ जरूरी सेवाओं से जुड़े लोगों और जिनके पास 'पास' है, उन्हीं को आवाजाही की अनुमति है। 


ओखाल मंडी में स्क्रीनिंग के बाद प्रवेश
दिल्ली की ओखला सब्जी मंडी में आज सुबह बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचे, मंडी में प्रवेश से पहले सभी लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई।
coronavirus in delhi coronavirus in noida coronavirus in ghaziabad coronavirus in greater noida coronavirus in gurugram coronavirus in faridabad coronavirus in bulandshahr coronavirus coronavirus india lockdown in india covid-19 news covid19india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

