निर्भया मामला: फांसी के आदेश पर इन लोगों ने रखी अपनी बात, बोले- इंतजार आज खत्म हुआ

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: My daughter has got justice. Execution of the 4 convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system. pic.twitter.com/oz1V5ql8Im— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes. pic.twitter.com/CURPOXCUFD— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati MaliwaI: Strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the 'Nirbhayas' living in this country.I salute Nirbhaya's parents who fought for 7 long years. Why has it taken 7yrs to punish these people? Why can't this time period be reduced? pic.twitter.com/ziS9mNxXXD— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home on Court's verdict in 2012 Delhi gangrape case: Wait of the people for justice is over today. It's not about execution of convicts, but the decision shows that there should be zero tolerance for such crimes. Judgement should be delivered at earliest pic.twitter.com/NKMfMtEnnX— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
Sushmita Dev,Cong:Nirbhaya has got justice. In open&shut case like Nirbhaya's if it can take 7yrs, then, what happens in other cases where evidence is not clear? It calls for introspection for political class&legal community to see where are problems&why should it take so long. pic.twitter.com/6GhnVrGM8j— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
7 जनवरी 2020