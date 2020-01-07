शहर चुनें

Live Updates: People Reaction over 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya case

निर्भया मामला: फांसी के आदेश पर इन लोगों ने रखी अपनी बात, बोले- इंतजार आज खत्म हुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 05:24 PM IST
निर्भया की मां
निर्भया की मां - फोटो : ANI
पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को निर्भया केस के सभी दोषियों को डेथ वारंट जारी कर दिया गया है। दोषियों को 22 जनवरी की सुबह सात बजे फांसी दी जाएगी। फैसला आते ही निर्भया की मां आशा देवी ने कहा कि मेरी बेटी को इंसाफ मिला है। चारों दोषियों को सजा, देश की महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाएगी। इस फैसले से न्यायिक प्रणाली में लोगों का विश्वास मजबूत होगा।  
निर्भया के पिता बद्रीनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि मैं अदालत के फैसले से खुश हूं। कोर्ट के इस फैसले से इस तरह के अपराध करने वाले लोगों में डर पैदा होगा।
 

वहीं, फैसले को लेकर दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल ने कहा कि इस फैसले का हम जोरदार स्वागत करते हैं। यह इस देश में रहने वाली सभी निर्भया की जीत है। मैं निर्भया के माता-पिता को सलाम करती हूं, जिन्होंने सात साल तक संघर्ष किया। इस समय अवधि को कम क्यों नहीं किया जा सकता है? 
 
 
'लोगों का इंतजार आज खत्म'
nirbhaya case patiala house court tihar jail
