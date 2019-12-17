शहर चुनें

Live updates After Jamia protest in seelampur against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019

Live

जामिया के बाद दिल्ली के सीलमपुर में भी बवाल, पुलिस चौकी में आगजनी-पथराव, सात मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 04:14 PM IST
Live updates After Jamia protest in seelampur against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019
सीलमपुर में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला/एएनआई
खास बातें

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून जब से संसद से पास हुआ है पूरे देश में जगह-जगह इसे लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन चल रहे हैं। दिल्ली स्थित जामिया विश्वविद्यालय में इसे लेकर रविवार को हिंसक प्रदर्शन हुआ, अब मंगलवार को दिल्ली के ही सीलमपुर में भी प्रदर्शन हिंसक हो गया है, प्रदर्शनकारी बसों पर पथराव भी कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें पल-पल की अपडेट... 

लाइव अपडेट

03:59 PM, 17-Dec-2019
जानकारी है कि प्रदर्शनकारियों ने एक पुलिस पिकेट और एक पुलिस चौकी में आग लगा दी है। पुलिस ने इस समय मेन रोड पर जरूर नियंत्रण कर लिया है लेकिन गलियों में अब भी पत्थरबाजी चल रही है।

 
03:55 PM, 17-Dec-2019

कैसे भीड़ हुई हिंसक

दिल्ली पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को झड़प वाले स्थान से दूर किया। साथ ही पुलिस सूत्रों का कहना है कि मंगलवार को जाफराबाद में दो बजे लोग नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने वाले ते जो 1.15 बजे ही शुरू हो गया और लोग सीलमपुर की ओर मार्च करने लगे। शुरुआत में यह प्रदर्शन शांतिपूर्ण रहा लेकिन बाद में अचानक से जब भीड़ छंटनी शुरू हुई तो हंगामा मच गया और पुलिस व प्ररदर्शनकारियों के बीच झड़प हो गई, जिससे हिंसा शुरू हो गई।


 
03:42 PM, 17-Dec-2019
पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों की भीड़ को तितर-बितर करने के लिए पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले दागे। उपद्रवियों ने बसों में तोड़फोड़ के साथ ही पत्थरबाजी भी की।

 
03:40 PM, 17-Dec-2019

पांच मेट्रो स्टेशन के निकास-प्रवेश द्वार बंद, यहां नहीं रुकेगी मेट्रो

डीएमआरसी ने वेलकम, जाफराबाद, मौजपुर-बाबरपुर, सीलमपुर, गोकुलपुरी, जौहरी विहार और शिव विहार के प्रवेश और निकास द्वार बंद कर दिए हैं। इन स्टेशनों पर ट्रेन नहीं रुकेगी।




 
03:32 PM, 17-Dec-2019

पुलिस ने लिया ड्रोन किया इस्तेमाल

जाफराबाद में स्थिति पर नजर रखने के लिए पुलिस ने ड्रोन का सहारा लिया है। पुलिस ने कुछ ड्रोन इलाके में उड़ाए हैं जिससे उपद्रवियों पर निगरानी रख सके।

 
03:30 PM, 17-Dec-2019
प्रदर्शनकारियों ने डीटीसी की क्लस्टर बसों और पुलिसवालों पर पत्थरबाजी कर रहे हैं।
03:29 PM, 17-Dec-2019
दिल्ली के जाफराबाद में आज सीएए 2019 के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन चल रहा था कि इसी बीच पुलिस और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच में झड़प हो गई। एहतियात के तौर पर पुलिस ने 66 फुट रोड जो सीलमपुर से जाफराबाद जाती है उसके दोनों ओर को बंद कर दिया है।

 
03:15 PM, 17-Dec-2019

जामिया के बाद दिल्ली के सीलमपुर में भी बवाल, पुलिस चौकी में आगजनी-पथराव, सात मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर जामिया के बाद अब दिल्ली के दूसरे इलाकों में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन शुरू हो गया है। मंगलवार को सीलमपुर इलाके में प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों और पुलिस के बीच झड़प हो गई जिसके बाद कई रास्ते व मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद कर दिए गए हैं।
citizenship amendment act 2019 caa 2019 caa protest protest in seelampur protest against caa in delhi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Jamia violence police isuues new video of stone pelting says conspiracy not spontaneous petrol bomb
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी किया जामिया पर नया वीडियो, कहा- प्रदर्शनकारी लाए थे पेट्रोल बम

जामिया हिंसा मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने एक नया वीडियो जारी किया है जिसमें दिल्ली पुलिस के संयुक्त आयुक्त जामिया के छात्रों से शांति कायम रखने और पत्थरबाजी रोकने की अपील करते नजर आ रहे हैं

17 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

पीडब्ल्यूडी अभियंता पर आय से अधिक संपत्ति का केस, बरामद हुई एक करोड़ से ज्यादा की प्रॉपर्टी

17 दिसंबर 2019

लालू परिवार के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: राबड़ी ने बहू के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई काउंटर एफआईआर, लगाया प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप

17 दिसंबर 2019

ठंड का लुत्फ उठाते सैलानी
Delhi NCR

ठंड ने तोड़ा 16 साल का रिकॉर्ड, ठिठुरन बढ़ी, अगले दो दिन राहत के आसार नहीं

17 दिसंबर 2019

सीजेआई एसए बोबडे
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय की याचिका मामले से अलग हुए सीजेआई, कल दूसरे बेंच में सुनवाई

17 दिसंबर 2019

Dehradun: Modern technology will now be used to change the track of trains
Dehradun

देहरादूनः ट्रेनों का ट्रैक बदलने को अब आधुनिक तकनीक का होगा इस्तेमाल

17 दिसंबर 2019

गुना सांसद केपी यादव
Madhya Pradesh

भाजपा सांसद केपी यादव का जाति प्रमाण पत्र निरस्त, गुना सीट से सिंधिया काे हराया था

17 दिसंबर 2019

राहत बचाव कार्य करते
Dehradun

आज तड़के ऋषिकेश के पास एक ट्रक खाई में गिरा, चालक की मौत, दो लोग घायल

17 दिसंबर 2019

विधानसभा में बजट पेश करते वित्तमंत्री सुरेश खन्ना।
Lucknow

योगी सरकार ने पेश किया 4210 करोड़ का अनुपूरक बजट, पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस के लिए 960 करोड़

17 दिसंबर 2019

लोगों को समझाते जिलाधिकारी।
Varanasi

आजमगढ़: नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में जुलूस निकालने की कोशिश, डीएम मौके पर पहुंचे

17 दिसंबर 2019

