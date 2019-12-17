जामिया के बाद दिल्ली के सीलमपुर में भी बवाल, पुलिस चौकी में आगजनी-पथराव, सात मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद

Liveजामिया के बाद दिल्ली के सीलमपुर में भी बवाल, पुलिस चौकी में आगजनी-पथराव, सात मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद
Delhi: Police take away protesters from the spot in Jafrabad area where a clash broke out between police and protesters, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct today. Police has also used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/GU5mzV0dKm— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019
Delhi Police sources on Seelampur protest: A protest was scheduled in Jaffrabad,North East Delhi at 2 pm today. People gathered around 1:15 pm&marched towards Seelampur. Initially, protest was peaceful but suddenly violence emerged while they were dispersing. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/J6umQzwOr5— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019
Delhi: Police use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after a clash broke out between police and protesters in Jafrabad area, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Protesters also pelted stones during the protest. Two buses have been vandalised. pic.twitter.com/pbxBiARo3Q— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry & exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains won't be halting at these stations.— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019
A clash broke out b/w police&protesters in Jafrabad, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/FagxaMGaZJ
Security Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 17, 2019
Entry & exit gates of Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.
Delhi: Police use a drone to monitor the situation in Jafrabad area where a clash broke out between police and protesters, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct today. https://t.co/8wVpBiCMVa pic.twitter.com/brkTJdDZIz— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019
Delhi Traffic Police: Traffic movement has been closed on 66 feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct https://t.co/tzASL7OE9b— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019
जामिया हिंसा मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने एक नया वीडियो जारी किया है जिसमें दिल्ली पुलिस के संयुक्त आयुक्त जामिया के छात्रों से शांति कायम रखने और पत्थरबाजी रोकने की अपील करते नजर आ रहे हैं
17 दिसंबर 2019