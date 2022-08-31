AAP vs LG: आप नेताओं के खिलाफ कानून कार्रवाई करने का फैसला, वीके सक्सेना पर लगाए थे भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल विनय कुमार सक्सेना आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) नेताओं सौरभ भारद्वाज, आतिशी, दुर्गेश पाठक और जैस्मीन शाह सहित अन्य के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करने का फैसला किया है। दरअसल इन नेताओं ने उपराज्यपाल पर भ्रष्टाचार के गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। अब इस मामले में एलजी हाउस की तरफ से जारी बयान में जानकारी दी गई है कि यह उन पर यह आरोपों को झूठे हैं और कानूनी कार्रवाई का फैसला लिया गया है।
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena to take legal action against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others, for highly defamatory & false allegations of corruption by them: LG House officials— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022
