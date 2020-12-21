शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   lg anil baijal chaired 14th meeting of DDMA to review the COVID 19 situation in Delhi along with CM Arvind Kejriwal

दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस की स्थिति को लेकर डीडीएमए की बैठक, उप-राज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने की अध्यक्षता 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 07:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
डीडीएमए की बैठक
डीडीएमए की बैठक - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस की स्थिति को लेकर डीडीएमए की 14वीं बैठक की अध्यक्षता की। इसमें मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल, उप-मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया, एम्स निदेशक डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया और निति आयोग से डॉ. वीके पॉल मौजूद थे।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi lg anil baijal ddma covid 19 cm arvind kejriwal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बाबा का ढाबा वाले कांता प्रसाद ने खोला अपना रेस्टोरेंट
Delhi NCR

Delhi: 'बाबा का ढाबा' के मालिक कांता प्रसाद ने खोला नया रेस्त्रां, मदद के लिए लोगों का शुक्रिया अदा किया 

21 दिसंबर 2020

पंचायत चुनाव
Bilaspur

हिमाचल प्रदेश: पंचायत चुनावों की अधिसूचना जारी, तीन चरणों में होगा मतदान

21 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
भारत ने ब्रिटेन से आने वाले विमानों पर लगाई रोक
India News

नया कोरोना वायरस, भारत सतर्क: मंगलवार आधी रात से 31 दिसंबर तक ब्रिटेन से आने वाली सभी उड़ानें रोकीं

21 दिसंबर 2020

आज शाम शनि और गुरु ग्रह के बीच की दूरी सिर्फ 0.1 डिग्री रह जाएगी
Astrology

आज गुरु शनि की दुर्लभ खगोलीय घटना, सभी राशियों पर कैसा प्रभाव?

21 दिसंबर 2020

कोरोना का नया खतरा
World

कोरोना का ये 'नया रूप' ज्यादा खतरनाक है? जानें वायरस से जुड़े ऐसे ही सवालों के जवाब

21 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Driving Licence
Auto News

डीएल और आरसी को तुरंत रिन्यू कराएं, नहीं तो नए साल से कटेगा 5000 रुपये का चालान

21 दिसंबर 2020

ताजमहल में हुई फिल्म की शूटिंग
Agra

Taj Mahal: ताज के साये में अक्षय और सारा ने फरमाया 'इश्क', सामने आईं खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

21 दिसंबर 2020

आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड
Agra

बैंक डकैती: 'ऑल ओके' कोड वर्ड मिलते ही लुटेरों ने डाला था 57 लाख का डाका, जानें किसने रची साजिश

21 दिसंबर 2020

यो महेश
Cricket News

रोहित-पुजारा के साथ खेला विश्व कप, पहले IPL में ही छा गए, अब संन्यास की घोषणा

21 दिसंबर 2020

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

निर्देशक विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने दी मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की हेल्थ अपडेट, सेट पर शूटिंग के दौरान हो गए थे बेहोश

21 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X