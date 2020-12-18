किसान आंदोलन: झटीकरा सीमा दोपहिया और पैदल यात्रियों के लिए खुली, चिल्ला बॉर्डर का एक कैरिज-वे खुला

Liveकिसान आंदोलन: झटीकरा सीमा दोपहिया और पैदल यात्रियों के लिए खुली, चिल्ला बॉर्डर का एक कैरिज-वे खुला
Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement. Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed: Delhi Traffic Police#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/VGNOeXH7De— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.