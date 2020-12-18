शहर चुनें
Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Kisan Andolan Latest News 18 december live updates singhu tikri ghazipur chilla other borders closed

Live

किसान आंदोलन: झटीकरा सीमा दोपहिया और पैदल यात्रियों के लिए खुली, चिल्ला बॉर्डर का एक कैरिज-वे खुला

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 08:54 AM IST
Kisan Andolan Latest News 18 december live updates singhu tikri ghazipur chilla other borders closed
किसानों का आंदोलन जारी - फोटो : एएनआई

खास बातें

केंद्र सरकार के तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों का आंदोलन 23वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया है। गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किसान आंदोलन में हस्तक्षेप करने से इनकार कर दिया था। आंदोलन के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज मध्यप्रदेश के किसानों के साथ संवाद करेंगे, यहां पढ़ें पल-पल का अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

08:53 AM, 18-Dec-2020

झटीकरा बॉर्डर केवल दोपहिया और पैदल यात्रियों के लिए खुला: दिल्ली पुलिस

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने यातायात को लेकर एडवाइजरी जारी की है। दिल्ली पुलिस के अनुसार, झटीकरा बॉर्डर केवल दोपहिया और पैदल यात्रियों के लिए खुला है। दिल्ली से नोएडा की ओर जाने वाले चिल्ला बॉर्डर का एक कैरिज-वे यातायात के लिए खुला है, हालांकि नोएडा से दिल्ली के लिए दूसरा कैरिजवे बंद है। 

city & states delhi ncr farmers protest farmers protest delhi farmers protest ghaziabad farm bill 2020 farm act 2020


