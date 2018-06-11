शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   kejriwal with 3 ministers sit on protest at lg house waiting room against officers strike

उपराज्यपाल के वेटिंग रूम में हड़ताल पर बैठे दिल्ली सीएम केजरीवाल और उनके मंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 Jun 2018 07:26 PM IST
kejriwal
kejriwal - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल इन दिनों एक्शन मोड में लौट आए हैं। एक ओर तो आज उन्होंने विधानसभा में दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा देने पर 2019 में बीजेपी को समर्थन की बात कह डाली। दूसरी ओर अफसरों के काम करने के ढंग को लेकर एलजी से मिलने गए केजरीवाल अपने तीन मंत्रियों के साथ उपराज्यपाल के वेटिंग रूम में ही हड़ताल पर बैठ गए हैं।
दरअसल आज केजरीवाल मनीष सिसोदिया, गोपाल राय और सत्येंद्र जैन के साथ एलजी अनिल बैजल से मिलने गए थे। वो कहने गए थे कि दिल्ली के अफसर कई महीने से हड़ताल पर हैं और जब तक उपराज्यपाल अफसरों की हड़ताल नहीं तुड़वाते वह एलजी निवास से नहीं जाएंगे।

तो अब केजरीवाल अपने मंत्रियों के साथ उपराज्यपाल के निवास पर वेटिंग रूम में ही हड़ताल पर बैठ गए हैं। इस पर आम आदमी पार्टी के सौरभ भारद्वाज ने ट्वीट किया है- 'अरविंद केजरीवाल और मंत्री एलजी अनिल बैजल से दिल्ली के हक़ की माँग कर रहे हैं। जब तक एलजी अफ़सरों की हड़ताल ख़त्म नहीं करेंगे, अफ़सरों पर कार्यवाही नहीं करेंगे, तब तक डटे रहेंगे।'


 


 
