After LG refuses to take action, Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal said that along with @msisodia @SatyendarJain & @AapKaGopalRai he we will not leave till @LtGovDelhi acts on all points.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 11, 2018
All are sitting in his waiting room. pic.twitter.com/5jWVMTsb0R
अरविंद केजरीवाल और मंत्री एलजी अनिल बैजल से दिल्ली के हक़ की माँग कर रहे हैं। जब तक एलजी अफ़सरों की हड़ताल ख़त्म नहीं करेंगे, अफ़सरों पर कार्यवाही नहीं करेंगे, तब तक डटे रहेंगे ।— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) June 11, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य के दर्जे दिलाने के लिए आम आदमी एक बार फिर पूरा जोर लगा रही है।
11 जून 2018