Wrote to PM Modi seeking time on sealing issue but he never responded, it is a two-minute job for him to solve this crises. If sealing is not stopped by 31st March we will sit on strike with the traders: #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Assembly pic.twitter.com/fkVoH0AiXB— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
फूलपुर और गोरखपुर लोकसभा चुनाव में जीत के बाद सपा और बसपा के बीच आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में गठबंधन की संभावनाएं बढ़ गई हैं।
16 मार्च 2018