शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   kejriwal said in delhi assembly that problem of sealing could be solved by pm modi in 2 minutes

केजरीवाल ने दी चेतावनी, 31 मार्च तक नहीं रूकी सीलिंग तो मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 06:40 PM IST
arvind kejriwal
arvind kejriwal - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली विधानसभा का बजट सत्र शुक्रवार को शुरू हुआ, इस मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सीलिंग के मुद्दे को उठाया और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर तंज कस दिया।
अरविंद केजरीवाल का कहना है कि उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री को सीलिंग मामले को लेकर खत लिखा था लेकिन आजतक उन्होंने खत का जवाब नहीं दिया है।

केजरीवाल का दावा है कि सीलिंग की दिक्कत को दो मिनट में सुलझाया जा सकता है, और अगर 31 मार्च तक सीलिंग की दिक्कत दूर नहीं की गई तो अरविंद केजरीवाल खुद व्यापारियों के साथ हड़ताल पर बैठेंगे।
 
arvind kejriwal narendra modi sealing

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Puneesh Sharma replied after gets trolled on social media 
Bollywood

पुनीश ने दिया अपनी बेइज्जती पर जवाब, GF बंदगी के साथ विराट-अनुष्का की कॉपी कर हुए थे ट्रोल

16 मार्च 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

अजय देवगन ने वैनिटी वैन को बना दिया था जिम, रोज शराब पीने के बावजूद ऐसे रहते हैं फिट

16 मार्च 2018

Star Delguidice interview
Weird Stories

200 बार प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करवा चुकी है ये महिला, इस बार तो ऐसा हुआ बैठ भी न पाई बेचारी

16 मार्च 2018

Shilpa Shinde
Television

Bigg Boss खत्म होने के 2 महीने बाद शिल्पा शिंदे को याद आया पुनीश, लिख डाली ये पोस्ट

16 मार्च 2018

police army fight
Weird Stories

..जब एक पुलिसवाले को पीटने लगे सेना के कुछ जवान तो बन गया वीडियो, इंटरनेट पर वायरल

16 मार्च 2018

sridevi unseen pictures
Bollywood

UNSEEN PICS: काम पर लौटे बोनी कपूर, आखिरी बार श्रीदेवी के साथ दिखे थे इतने खुश

16 मार्च 2018

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

अभिनेता इरफान खान ने किया अपनी बीमारी का खुलासा, इलाज के लिए जाएंगे विदेश

16 मार्च 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन और शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

शाहरुख, अमिताभ के बाद एक और सेलिब्रिटी पर अवैध निर्माण का आरोप, BMC ने भेजा नोटिस

16 मार्च 2018

shahid kapoor to seek manoj kumar blessings for woh kaun thi
Bollywood

54 साल बाद बन रही इस हिट फिल्म के रीमेक में होंगे शाहिद कपूर, ऐश्वर्या के नाम की भी चर्चा

16 मार्च 2018

Bipasha Basu
Fashion street

फिल्मों से दूर बिपाशा ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा, वाणी की ड्रेस ने सबको किया इंप्रेस

16 मार्च 2018

Most Read

सपा कार्यालय के बाहर लगा पोस्टर
Lucknow

अब एक ही पोस्टर में नजर आने लगे माया और अखिलेश, गठबंधन की संभावनाएं हुई तेज

फूलपुर और गोरखपुर लोकसभा चुनाव में जीत के बाद सपा और बसपा के बीच आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में गठबंधन की संभावनाएं बढ़ गई हैं।

16 मार्च 2018

Lalu praise Chandra Babu Naidu and urges Nitish Kumar to do like tdp
Jharkhand

जेल के भीतर से लालू ने नीतीश की जगाई अंतरात्मा, कहा- आंध्र प्रदेश से कुछ सीखिए

16 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी एसएससी स्टूडेंट्स से मिले
Delhi NCR

SSC पेपर लीक के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों से मिले राहुल गांधी, सरकार पर बोला हमला

16 मार्च 2018

basant
Jammu

IG ट्रैफिक बसंत रथ ने दिया निर्देश, रियासत के सभी सरकारी वाहनों से हटे प्रेशर हॉर्न

16 मार्च 2018

Judicial Magistrate Notice to PWD Executive Engineer over bad condition for poor road condition
Shimla

सड़कों की दुर्दशा पर मजिस्ट्रेट ने एक्सईएन, एसडीओ से मांगा जवाब

16 मार्च 2018

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला : CBI कोर्ट ने स्वीकार की लालू की याचिका, तीन अधिकारियों को भेजा समन

16 मार्च 2018

एसपी ने बंगाणा बाजार का लिया जायजा
Una

एसपी ने बंगाणा बाजार का लिया जायजा

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

ये ट्रेन तो आएगी नहीं, आपको 9 दिन कोई और ही साधन ढूंढना होगा

16 मार्च 2018

cricket shimla
Shimla

एक से शुरू होगा क्रिकेट का रोमांच, विजेता को 1.5 लाख इनाम

16 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

बीटेक छात्र ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, सुसाइड नोट में मां को लेकर लिखा कुछ ऐसा चौंक गई पुलिस

16 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: जानिए, लोगों को कैसी लगी अजय देवगन की ‘रेड’

अजय देवगन, इलियाना डिक्रूज और सौरभ शुक्ला स्टारर फिल्म 'रेड' रिलीज हो चुकी है, जो दर्शकों को बेहद पसंद आ रही है। राजकुमार गुप्ता के निर्देशन में बनी ये फिल्म 1980 में उत्तर प्रदेश में हुए एक हाई-प्रोफाइल इनकम टैक्स केस पर आधारित है।

16 मार्च 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY 1:13

तो इस वजह से सपना चौधरी ने स्टेज पर घूंघट ओढ़कर लगाए ठुमके

14 मार्च 2018

टॉवर 1:59

VIDEO: 150 फुट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ा ये आदमी और फिर...

10 मार्च 2018

VIRAL VIDEO 1:44

अपनी शादी में नाचते-नाचते दूल्हे की स्टेज पर मौत!

9 मार्च 2018

SSC Scam 3:40

SSC पेपर लीक मामले में छात्रों को मिला इस शख्स का साथ, PM को लिख चुके हैं चिट्ठी

5 मार्च 2018

Recommended

arvind kejriwal talked about sealing in a rally
Delhi NCR

CM केजरीवाल ने सीलिंग के खिलाफ उठाई आवाज, केंद्र सरकार पर मढ़े आरोप

16 मार्च 2018

मोदी-राहुल
India News

रिपोर्ट: PM मोदी, राहुल और पोप को फॉलो करने वाले ज्यादातर अकांउट हैं फेक

14 मार्च 2018

वीके जैन
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के सलाहकार वीके जैन ने दिया इस्तीफा, CS मारपीट मामले में दी थी गवाही

14 मार्च 2018

on rahul gandhi allegation over arun jaitley daughter kejriwal ask him when defamation case
Delhi NCR

आखिर क्यों राहुल के एक ट्वीट पर केजरीवाल पूछ रहे जेटली से सवाल- करेंगे मानहानि केस या सेटिंग है?

13 मार्च 2018

Know which five questions has been leader oposition Vijender Gupta from CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi NCR

सीलिंग मुद्दाः भाजपा ने अरविंद केजरीवाल से पूछे ये 5 बड़े सवाल, कहा- हर दिन कर रहे नया नाटक

12 मार्च 2018

Kejriwal called all-party meeting on sealing, warned for hunger strikes
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक, सीलिंग को लेकर पहले हीं दे चुके हैं भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी

11 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.