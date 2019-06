आयुष्मान योजना लागू करने को लेकर केजरीवाल का केंद्र को जवाब- इससे होगा लाखों दिल्लीवासियों को नुकसान

Delhi CM writes to Min for Health&Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, states "A good health scheme is already implemented in Delhi. Stopping it&implementing another won't benefit anyone. If Delhi's Health Scheme is stopped&Ayushman Bharat Yojana implemented, residents will be affected" pic.twitter.com/yrgbYFAs9w

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also states in his letter that if the Union Health Minister sees something in Ayushman Bharat Yojana which is missing in Delhi's health scheme then he can tell him. It will be included in Delhi's health scheme. https://t.co/kOAMxxLCdY